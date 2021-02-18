Recreation of the cover of the Burgos cathedral prepared by Antonio López.

Burgos Cathedral is on anniversary. This Gothic jewel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an emblem of the city, will be 800 years old from the beginning of its construction on July 20. The temple faces the anniversary in the midst of a heated controversy about the fate of its neoclassical wooden doors. The Archdiocese of Burgos has trusted Antonio López to install in its place three bronze gates with the faces of God, the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ, all with a “cultural, social and evangelizing value”. The project has a budget of 1.2 million euros.

However, the plan has provoked a rejection movement, led by the 71-year-old painter from Burgos Juan Vallejo, who has collected 30,000 signatures on the platform Change.org to stop what he considers “outrageous.”

The International Council of Monuments and Sites (Icomos), a non-governmental organization linked to Unesco, has also rejected the change, although its position is not binding. But the Archdiocese remains “convinced” of the project and hopes that it will be supported by the Regional Heritage Commission of Castilla y León, which has the last word.

Indignation rides in the voice of Vallejo, based in Madrid, who recounts by phone that “the fastos have been in the making for three years” to “throw the house out the window. He does not understand the replacement of those old and robust elm doors with lion-shaped knockers and more than 200 years old, which give access to the temple through the Plaza de Santa María, so that they are replaced by bronze ones. “I have nothing against Antonio López,” he clarifies. But he criticizes the disbursement in times of social hardship and denounces that the temple continues without heating.

The gates, highlights Vicente Rebollo, administrator of the cathedral chapter, are still being elaborated. There is one in the foundry, while the design of the main one is being finalized. If the Board denies their installation, they will also be exhibited in the temple as a “work of art”. Antonio López has avoided speaking in a telephone conversation with this newspaper: “We are working on them, we will talk in a few days.”

In his campaign, Vallejo has contacted UNESCO and has sent a detailed report to Pope Francis by email to denounce to the Vatican the “egotism” of this waste in difficult times. On the other hand, he has little trust in the local Archdiocese, with whom he has been in conflict for decades. The painter appeared in 1993 at the Unesco headquarters in Paris to denounce the deterioration of the cathedral, which “fell” due to the passivity of those responsible.

The 350 photos that he presented then, allied with a sacristan who allowed him to observe the damage, opening the way for him at dawn so that he would not be caught, provoked the response of this UN body: if they did not act, the title of World Heritage Site awarded nine years earlier.

The “suicide” of San Lorenzo, Vallejo illustrates with an epic tone, strengthened his cause: a two-meter sculpture of the main door, the one that now wants to be altered, fell precisely on the day of San Lorenzo, August 10, 1993, “And almost killed some who were leaving a wedding.” The damage and subsequent mobilization triggered even the then Minister of Culture, Carmen Alborch, to press for this Gothic prodigy to be well cared for. Now, Unesco has ratified the negative report of Icomos and has stressed that the planned change would undermine the “exceptional value” of the cathedral.

However, one of the arguments that the Archbishopric uses and that does not convince Vallejo either refers to a “very important economic return” for Burgos, since he maintains that any visitor will be able to contemplate a work by Antonio López for free. The religious entity considers the wooden doors “of little artistic value”, dated in 1790 and that once cost 3,918 reales and 25 maravedíes to replace the original, Gothic ones, about which there is no documentation. If they were removed, they would show up in another part of the church.

The Archdiocese defends the new “artistic contributions”

The Archbishopric, which emphasizes “the satisfaction of all public entities” that have been informed of the project, claims that the Burgos cathedral “continues to enrich itself with artistic contributions, as has happened over the centuries.” Spokesmen for the Board’s Culture area explain that they will debate the project when it is presented to the Regional Heritage Commission.

The commemoration of the anniversary includes a game from the City Council, led by Daniel de la Rosa (PSOE), which grants 700,000 euros for the VIII Centennial Foundation to undertake improvements to the cathedral. The Cycling Tour of Spain, in turn, will start from there this summer. There are five months left to find out if what some call “grotesque” and others “magnificent work” takes hold.