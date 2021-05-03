ofAndreas Schmid shut down

US presenter Tucker Carlson made a scandalous corona statement. The vortex is great, and the parallels to Donald Trump are numerous.

New York – The USA has developed from a corona problem child to a pioneer. After the third largest country in the world experienced great suffering from Covid-19 for months and had more than half a million corona deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the situation is comparatively relaxed at the moment. The vaccination campaign is progressing and easing becomes possible. US presenter Tucker Carlson is dissatisfied with the current situation – and makes this known openly in a television statement. The outrage is great.

USA: Fox presenter polarizes with mask statement – “It’s child abuse”

Carlson works for the US broadcaster, which is affiliated with the Republican Party Fox News, the most watched news channel in the United States. In a broadcast on April 27, Carlson complained about the mask requirement and attacked people who adhere to the commandment. “It is our job to push them back and restore the society we were born into,” said the 51-year-old on his political showTucker Carlson Tonigh. He also called for children to be exempted from wearing mouth and nose protection.

“Forcing children to wear masks outside should be illegal,” said Carlson, urging viewers to take appropriate action: “Your reaction when you see children wearing masks while they play should be no different be like seeing someone walking a kid at Walmart (US retail group, d. Red.) beats “. His appeal: “Call the police immediately and contact the child protection service. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you see here is abuse. It is child abuse and you have a moral obligation to try to prevent it. ”Joe Biden has since announced that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are no longer required to wear a mask outdoors.

Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused – “call the police immediately, contact child protective services” pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s – Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021

Tucker Carlson: Shitstorm after Masks-Appel – the broadcast is seen by several million people

The statements of the moderator, popular in the populist and right-wing part of the USA, caused a great stir. On Twitter, for example, Carlson had to Surrender to Shitstorm*. At the same time, he received applause from his fans’ camp. This comes partly from right-wing extremists, corona deniers and conspiracy movements. Carlson is a member of the Republican Party. After calling for stricter measures at the beginning of the pandemic, he has now changed course and accused the government of “lying”.

Carlson’s show is very popular in the United States. In the summer of 2020, more than four million people saw the show – no other US political program has a larger market share. This is one of the reasons why Carlson’s statements are viewed critically. Because of his reach, the moderator at least contributes to the general discourse and opinion-forming of his viewers.

Carlson is a member of the Republican Party. Here he speaks at an election campaign event for Republican Ron Paul. © imago stock & people

Tucker Carlson: Fox presenter irritates with conspiracy stories

It’s not the first time Carlson has caused a stir. Only at the beginning of April did he use the conspiracy narrative of the Great Exchange, which is widespread among right-wing extremists, and attacked the new US government. The Democrats would try to “replace the current electorate with new people, more obedient third-world voters.” Fox NewsTo make it “irrelevant”.

Carlson is known for his aggressive rhetoric and likes to invoke the First Amendment – the first amendment to the constitution that regulates freedom of expression. Model Karen McDougal took Carlson to court for insulting her on one of his shows. The court – in the person of a judge appointed by Donald Trump – dismissed the charges and argued with the First Amendment. Carlson’s claims were based on opinion rather than facts, it said. In addition, the moderator tends to exaggerate, which the majority of viewers would recognize.

“Congress should not pass a law that has as its subject matter or restricts the freedom to practice any institution or religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, or the right of the people to peacefully assemble and petition the government to rectify grievances to judge, restricts. “

Tucker Carlson: Fox presenter is “the new Donald Trump”

Far away from Fox News and its target audience, the mask topic is for many another derailment of a polarizing TV presenter who has more and more similarities to one Fox News well known (ex) politicians. The US magazine The Atlantic sees Carlson parallels with Donald Trump: “Like Trump, Carlson manages to make horrific statements with a straight face and then insist that he was just kidding.”

Since the ex-president has become quieter at the moment – also because of his banishment from social media – Carlson is “the most visible face of the new conservative movement.” CNN presenter Brian Stelter recognized “Trumpism without Trump”.

Tucker Carlson: “Like Trump, he decided that virality is his own recognition”

The New York Times sees in Carlson the “new Donald Trump”, who now occupies the space that the 45th US President had left behind and at the same time knows how to use his rhetoric to win over parts of the population. In addition, Carlson has perfected how to spread his agenda in the news. His mask appeal was the subject of several late-night shows – including those of Fox’s competitor CNN. One circumstance Carlson will like, the argues New York Times: “Like Trump, he decided that virality is his own recognition.”

According to the newspaper Politico If the member of the Republican Party is also concerned with the quarrel with the political opponent: “He lives to generate indignation from Democrats.” Carlson would then benefit again from this indignation. “Like Trump before him, the fact that certain people hate him makes Carlson popular only with others.” (as) *fr.de is like Merkur.de an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA