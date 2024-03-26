













The new Doctor Who series already has a premiere date on Disney+









The new season of the Doctor Who series premieres on Disney+ and in the United Kingdom on the BBC. Being the first simultaneous global launch of the iconic franchise.

Starting on Friday, May 10 at 5:00 p.m., the audience will return, in the first chapter, to the Christmas Eve Rescue special, which premiered last December, and will enjoy two new episodes. After. The new episodes will air on Fridays on Disney+.

Disney+ releases the new trailer and poster for the new series and an image showing the fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

In this season, Doctor Who accompanies the Doctor and Ruby Sunday on endless adventures through time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency period in England to war-torn futures, the duo defend the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous rivals.

The new series of Doctor Who will feature special guests including: Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, along with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and the BBC.

