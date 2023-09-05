The Congress Table has approved this Tuesday the final distribution of the seats of the deputies for the next legislature thanks to the votes of the PSOE and Sumar. The Socialists maintain the same space they have occupied in the last four years, while Yolanda Díaz’s formation will be located in the area hitherto used by Unidas Podemos and the minority parties advance positions and approach the center of the chamber. The new distribution has raised the complaints of the PP, which abstained in the vote when verifying that they must share part of the right bench with 10 Vox deputies.

The popular argue that, as the largest parliamentary group thanks to its 137 seats, they deserved to monopolize the entire third of the right, something that did not happen in the last legislature, in which the 88 conservative deputies shared space with those of Abascal (52 seats ) and Citizens (10).

In a statement, Congress maintains that the new distribution of the lower house has followed “historical criteria”, according to which the majority groups must be placed on the left and right; but the PP wanted to reproduce the distribution of the eleventh legislature, in which Patxi López was acting president for a few months in 2016. Then, the popular ones obtained the right third for themselves because they were the majority party, while Ciudadanos, which had 40 deputies, were displaced towards the center.

The new distribution will make it possible to offer a compact image to PSOE and Sumar, who have asserted their majority to maintain their positions and improve those of their partners. The Socialists will share the left flank with the three deputies from the mixed group and the seven from Junts, on whom the consolidation of the new legislature could depend.

The candidate for the investiture, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, needs the support of the independentistas in the vote that will be held on September 27. The agreement seems unlikely after the statements by Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday, in which he has made an amnesty law for those accused of the process as a condition to sit down to negotiate with any candidate. Minutes later, the conservative leader has given up negotiating with the nationalist group given the “impossible” claims of the pro-independence leader.

The rest of the nationalist parties maintain their seats in the first rows of the central space, with greater visibility. The five deputies of the PNV will be distributed in this way: three in the first row and two in the second, while ERC will continue to occupy the third and fourth. For his part, EH Bildu advances to the fourth and fifth row.

Vox, absent from the vote as he does not have any position on the Table, sees how his positions are diluted and mixed with various groups. Three of its 33 deputies will be in the front line, but the bulk of its bench will be relegated to the rear of the center of the chamber. The new situation means that several of the deputies from the far-right formation have to share space with Sumar, ERC, Bildu or PNV.