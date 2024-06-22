A new conflict arises between USA and Mexico, but it has nothing to do with the discussions on migration that exist between both countries. It is a border conflict, but this time through the waters of the Colorado River and the Rio Grande that they share between the two states.

According to the criteria of

80 years ago, Both countries signed a treaty in which Mexico is obliged to send 2,159 cubic kilometers of water to the United States. every five years from Rio Grande; and US to send 1,900 cubic kilometers to Mexico of water from the Colorado River.

Due to high temperatures and severe drought, Mexico fell behind in water supply and came into conflict with the farmers of the southern Texas, who maintain that this situation is leading them to a crisis and their crops will be in check.

However, both countries are going to face a long and very hot summer, which logically does not depend on either of them, so drought conditions could worsen. According to experts cited by cnnthere is no solution in sight other than waiting for the rains to normalize the supply.

Texas farmers have suffered great losses Photo:Texas Farm Bureau Share

The United States denounces that Mexico has significant delays in the water it must deliver



The US authorities were very concerned about the situation, ensuring that Mexico is far behind in fulfilling its obligations. In dialogue with cnn, María Elena Giner, US commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, highlighted: “We have only received one year of water and we are already in the fourth year”.

It is difficult to attribute the situation to a specific problem, since years of extraction excessive to satisfy farmers in the short term, along with heat and drought caused by climate change were the main factors that led to this situation.

Brian Jones, a farmer of various products in Texas, assures that “Rio Grande Valley farmers are running out of water”. In that sense, the lack of rain worsens the situation for the sugar industry, ensuring that the industry is lost and “will never return.”