80 years ago, Both countries signed a treaty in which Mexico is obliged to send 2,159 cubic kilometers of water to the United States. every five years from Rio Grande; and US to send 1,900 cubic kilometers to Mexico of water from the Colorado River.
However, both countries are going to face a long and very hot summer, which logically does not depend on either of them, so drought conditions could worsen. According to experts cited by cnnthere is no solution in sight other than waiting for the rains to normalize the supply.
The United States denounces that Mexico has significant delays in the water it must deliver
The US authorities were very concerned about the situation, ensuring that Mexico is far behind in fulfilling its obligations. In dialogue with cnn, María Elena Giner, US commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, highlighted: “We have only received one year of water and we are already in the fourth year”.
It is difficult to attribute the situation to a specific problem, since years of extraction excessive to satisfy farmers in the short term, along with heat and drought caused by climate change were the main factors that led to this situation.
Brian Jones, a farmer of various products in Texas, assures that “Rio Grande Valley farmers are running out of water”. In that sense, the lack of rain worsens the situation for the sugar industry, ensuring that the industry is lost and “will never return.”
