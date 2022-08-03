Forensic police officers carried out a search in the old home of Valentina Giunta, the young mother killed by her 15-year-old son. An empty house, closed for some time now, as she had decided to move to another neighborhood with her father.

There are still many requests to which the investigators want to find an answer behind this heartbreaking loss. The relationship between mother and child was so tense that it even led to a crime.

Once you open the green door, which divides the street from the apartments, there are some stairs, which do not even have tiles. On the railing there is still a hanging carpet.

The agents also found some on those stairs traces of blood, which would seem to belong to Valentina Giunta. The cops traced the probable escape of the woman from the murderous fury of her son.

He found shelter in the kitchen, where the doctors found her now agonizing. Only 17 minutes after the doctors arrived in the house, the young mother’s heart has ceased to beat forever. Too serious are the injuries he reported to neck, hip and left shoulder.

Murder Valentina Giunta, the facts

The tragedy of this woman took place on the evening of Monday 25 July. In his old home in via Salvatore Di Giacomo, a Catania.

He was preparing the last things for the moving house and only the next morning the moving van would have to pick up the last parcels. She had moved into a house in rent with the father and the youngest son.

However, there were a lot of relationships between Valentina Giunta and her first child thesis. This is because the boy did not accept the idea that his mother wanted him break up with from his father, who was in prison for some crimes.

The boy of only 15 years after yet another argument, he took a knife and with several blows, he put an end to life of his mother. At first he ran away, but the agents only managed to track him down the next morning. In the interrogation he has confessed and he also had the clothes used at the time of the murder found.