



Chimy Ávila The next two parties of the Betis by accumulation of cards, five in League and three in Europe. Although the striker counts for his coach only in the last of the matches, it is common for him to commit some infraction and that the referee ends up getting yellow. In a little more 1,600 minutes In two courses with the Verdiblanco team (36 games), the Argentine has seen 11 yellow, a double yellow and a direct red. He has been sanctioned on more than one occasion and Manuel Pellegrini, who knows him well, has taken the registration. His last recklessness was the cardboard seen against the Vitoria at Benito Villamarín for leaving the leg at the wrong time on the head of the rival goalkeeper. A card that leaves him without traveling to Portugal and Betis with Bakambu as the only man in Punta.

The Verdiblanco team coach held a Brief talk with Chimy at the beginning of training. He is not happy with everything he usually wraps to his attacker. He wants to take advantage of that energy that puts the meetings, plugging at times the stands and the team itself, fearing in turn a player’s recklessness leaves his own in numerical inferiority. This year was expelled in Villarreal For an attempt to kick, since he did not contact the yellow player. The problem was that the referees know him and that also conditions. A change used by pellegrini usually with Too many behavior edges.

«I don’t know whether Chimy hit the player or not. In that position we have Bakambu, who had to leave because he was silenced. We have alternatives to seek triumph without chimy«, He explained Pellegrini At a press conference. Nor will it be against Las Palmas, where Cucho will start with Bakambu waiting for his chance. The output of Titor Roque It can have more importance for the expected initially for this matter of Chimy, who does not seem to change to his 31 years, with a contract until 2027 in it Benito Villamarín.