Highlights: British astrologer made a big claim about the future of corona virus

Big deal on Corona virus vaccine, when will it end in Britain

Claims made on US elections and Britain’s future too, bad news for Trump

London

The British astrologer, who claims an accurate prediction about the Corona virus, has revealed how long the tragedy will last. He has also told how long the disease will remain in Britain and what will happen in the US elections. British astrologer Jessica Adams claimed in February 2019 that a virus would devastate the whole world, according to the news from Mirror.com. At that time no one believed his claim.

Tasmania was made a place after leaving London

Astrologer Jessica Adams was so confident about her prediction that she canceled a large party booked in March 2020. Not only this, she left her home in London and moved to Tasmania. She still lives in Tasmania with her two dogs and a chicken.

‘Corona’s vaccine will not be made, will have to live together’

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, he claimed that by next year the corona virus from Britain would be almost gone. Whereas, the whole world will still have to work with the corona virus. They have claimed that no vaccine of corona virus will be made. Therefore, we have to live with it.

Claim – Trump will not be the next US President

Regarding the US election, he has claimed that things are not going smoothly there and the election may be delayed. He also said that America will have a new leader. This is not good news for Donald Trump. He will not be the President of the United States.

Big claim on Brexit

Jessica Adams made a big claim about Brexit. He said that Britain would divide into four different countries. He said that January 2021 is the date to be noted for Britain. It is about to push Britain back 2000 years before the Roman invasion.

Climate change emergency will end in 2026

He claimed that the climate change emergency from the world would end in 2026. With this, the Great Thanburg will also lead a normal life.