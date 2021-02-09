The new Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, appeared yesterday for the first time before the media, after the meeting of the Covid monitoring committee of the regional government. In his presentation, he praised the “magnificent management” of his predecessor, Manuel Villegas, and was “proud” to follow “the path laid out” with “the hope of being up to the task.” “I would have liked my appointment to be due to other reasons,” he admitted.

Pedreño assumes command of the Ministry after the controversy over vaccinations, which has led to a traumatic internal crisis in his department. At his command, he has a team of senior officials who were mostly also vaccinated, and whose permanence has been questioned by the Government spokesperson and Citizen leader, Ana Martínez Vidal. Asked if he will make changes to the organization chart, the new counselor showed that there will not be a broad renewal in the short term, but his statements were far from constituting closed support to the managing director of the Murcian Health Service, Asensio López, and the rest of CEOs.

Specifically, Pedreño stated: “Right now I am clear that we are in a situation of an unprecedented health crisis; the important thing right now is the system. Of course, I will try to work with the best possible team and whatever changes are deemed appropriate will be made, but above all considering the accumulated experience and fundamentally contemplating the health of the population.

Regarding vaccinations in the central offices of the SMS, he defends that it is “a staff that must be protected”



Asked again about the issue, the counselor said: «We still have nothing planned in this regard [cambios en la cúpula de Salud o el SMS] because what we are addressing is the epidemiological situation, the needs of the Region, and we take advantage of the accumulated experience, especially to save lives.

On the controversy of vaccinations, Pedreño defended the immunization of the administrative staff of the headquarters of the Murcian Health Service, in Habitamia, which is pending to receive the second dose. “They must be vaccinated, we cannot waste any doses, and they are personnel that must be protected,” he said.

“Unit infront of the crisis



In his debut as a counselor, Juan José Pedreño called for “unity” to combat the health crisis, and valued the effort developed since March by professionals. Primary Care health workers, he stressed, have been in charge of monitoring 20,000 Covid patients and close contacts during the third wave, while hospital professionals “have doubled shifts, adapted rooms and increased ICU beds.” He also had words of appreciation for the staff of all the departments of the Murcian Health Service and the Ministry because they are “the sustenance, the logistics of the health system.”