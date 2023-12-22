While Barranquilla continues to celebrate Junior's tenth star, all teams are in a feverish process to reinforce their payrolls and meet their sporting objectives in 2024.

La Dimayor drew lots on Thursday for the 2024-I League calendar, which will begin the weekend of January 21, and has already announced the tentative dates for the new championship.

It should be remembered that the entity's club assembly approved that the tournament be played with practically the same format that caused so many problems in 2023. The only thing that was eliminated was the 'classics date' in the two semesters.

Although the schedule of the Conmebol tournaments and the dates of some concerts that will occupy several of the country's stadiums were already known, Dimayor did not take these factors into account when putting together the competition calendar. And there are already problems.

The main people affected by the programming announced by Dimayor are the two teams that have already assured their presence in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, Millonarios and Junior.

On the calendar, two days coincide with the first two dates of that instance of the Libertadores: On 15, on April 3, the classic Millonarios vs. Santa Fe and the America vs. match Junior. Those games will be in the same week as the debut of both in the Conmebol tournament.

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

Date 17, eight days later, includes a direct duel between Millonarios and Junior, on April 10, in the same week in which they will have their second Libertadores match.

The, so far, only Bogotá classic of the first semester has an additional problem: on April 5 and 6 there will be two Karol G concerts in El Campín and that forces the stage to be set up in advance, which can affect the development of the league.

This is what Atanasio looked like at the closing of Karol G's concert. Photo: María Alejandra Rodríguez Castellanos.

The two teams that will be in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores also have problems, Águilas Doradas and Atlético Nacional, who will have to choose a roster for the first leg, because in that same week, on the eighth date of the League, they will receive Envigado and Jaguars, respectively.

The position of the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo

“I was clear and also with the administration that we must have a serious commitment in this defined championship format, which is exactly the same as the one that existed in 2023. But next year we will have no margin for error, and postponing matches will be very complex. That was why the clubs clearly committed that they have to play with alternate teams, and with alternate stadiums,” said the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, in an interview with ESPN.

For this reason, Jaramillo said that teams with international competition will have to move: “35 players are going to register, and obviously it will happen that some teams will be tight due to next year's schedule. I am sure that the teams that participate in Libertadores and Sudamericana must play with alternate teams,” he added.

SPORTS

More Sports news