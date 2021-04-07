Digitization was already there. Social media, video conferencing tools, sales platforms on-line and fast home delivery apps were there, just a click away from us all. So why should we talk about a new digitization? Digitization was a world inhabited by a few, mainly within the professional or technological sphere, while the new digitization has been adopted by the entire society as a whole, changing its habits and its way of relating. This is quite a revolution. Revolutions always come preceded by chaos, but after the initial madness, they give way to progress.

Every avant-garde generates fear, suspicion and even a certain conspiracy state. However, without these vanguards, the human being would not have evolved and, without a doubt, his way of life would be infinitely worse. We always say that the past was better, but this is absolutely uncertain: we have never enjoyed a life expectancy like the current one and an ability to access our dreams so real. That is why we have to be tremendously optimistic with this new reality that is going to derive from the new digitization and that is only going to bring extraordinary things to our personal and professional well-being.

Advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and digitization will allow human beings to spend more time living and focus on truly inherent professional tasks, those that derive from creativity, love and the added value of mechanical processes. Technology is going to take over, without a doubt, all the functional stages of our activity, but who cares? Personally, I would love to own a robot that works for me 24 hours a day while I dedicate myself to the most poetic part of my profession. The soul of a company will never be in the hands of an algorithm. This is where we must focus all our efforts from now on. Thinking that technology is the enemy and that it will end up replacing humans is unreal. On the other hand, it will allow us to be more competent and it will free us from the space / time slavery that makes us so sick and depletes us. Not seeing it like that, and assuming it, is similar to continuing to work in the fields with a hoe because tractors seem like infernal machines to us.

Digitization has made us ubiquitous and multi-channel. Our presence has multiplied exponentially through the innumerable channels that we have at our disposal. Today we can meet with our team virtually first thing in the morning on Zoom, present a product to our followers live on Instagram mid-morning, participate in a webinar taught from another continent in the afternoon and have dinner with our family without leaving home. All this thanks to teleworking. The impact of our presence is immensely higher today and its costs, minimal, if we take into account the savings in resources, travel and time that digital presence entails. We could think that substituting our physical presence for the virtual one makes us less close and effective, but it is not like that: one does not take away the other, it is a matter of weighing our physical presence and being present whenever it is really necessary. Stop being for being, which is what we basically did before, reducing productivity to our lives, spending them in airports, meetings and waiting rooms that have turned out to be ineffective in most cases.

Let’s face it boldly: technology has placed the human being at the center. If we do, it will all make sense. The new digitization is just a question of love with ourselves and with the society that we make up. It is about stopping being machines to, finally, being people and thus building together the Common love that should guide our existence.

Ecequiel Barricart is the author of Being digital, published by Eunate Editions.