The General direction of traffic (DGT) is working on a royal decree for drivers to reduce speed by 20 kilometers per hour (km / h) compared to the maximum allowed by the road when overtaking cyclists. An announcement from the Traffic Director himself, Pere Navarro, during his speech at the conference ‘From Road Safety to Safe, Sustainable and Connected Mobility’, organized by Executive Forum Spain, with the collaboration of Abertis Autopistas and Indra, according to EP.

According to Navarro, until now drivers had to maintain a minimum lateral distance of 1.5 meters with the rider at the time of overtaking. And this distance applies even if the vehicle has to tread a solid line. Then look to check the 1.5 meters and then go ahead. We are going to state that the speed has to be 20 km / h below the generic limit of the road on which you are going to overtake cyclists, “he said.

He also explained that, in this revision of the traffic regulations, the so-called ‘riders’ will have to use the helmet obligatorily and the motorcycles must use gloves and will be able to circulate on the shoulder in times of congestion. Further, the airbag will be promoted on motorcycles.