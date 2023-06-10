The hypothesis of premeditation for the crime of Giulia Tramontano returns again: the reason and what emerged

The autopsy on the body of Julia Tramontano, in addition to revealing the cause behind his death, also led to other new details, which could aggravate the situation of the boyfriend, confessed offender. Obviously, the investigators will now have to have a complete picture of the situation.

The 29-year-old was pregnant at seventh month, when Alessandro Impagnetiello decided to end his life. It was the evening of Saturday 27 May and the crime took place in the couple’s house in Senago.

The autopsy revealed that the man inflicted on her about 37 or 40 slashes, with a weapon they had in the kitchen. Giulia perhaps taken from behind, she was not even able to defend yourself.

Furthermore, the man also tried to get rid of the body. In fact in the confession he explained that before he tried to burn it in the bathtub, with ethyl alcohol and only when he understood that he could not succeed, he decided to move in the garage.

In fact around 11pm that night, ha transported the corpse from the stairs. Neighbors said they noticed just della ash on the stairs. Then with some gas Tried to get rid of it at the garage.

Having failed in his objective, he hid it first in the cellar, then again in the box and finally on Wednesday evening he hid it in a abandoned area of Senago, behind ad a cavitynear the pits.

Crime of Giulia Tramontano, the aggravating circumstance of premeditation

The investigators since his confession have implemented the hypothesis of premeditation, which Impagnetiello has always denied. He said being stressed outfrom the two parallel relationships, decided to commit the crime.

However, due to the new inspection of the house, an important piece of news has emerged. In the kitchen they found some bottles of flammable liquid. Consequently, premeditation is thought of again, but it will be necessary to understand when the 30-year-old has them buy.

During the hearing to validate the detention, the investigating judge has excluding this aggravating circumstance. But for the Prosecutor’s Office there are no doubts about this at all, even for the searches that the man did on the web a few hours before the crime. In fact, they are now doing further investigations to confirm.