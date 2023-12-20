The complaint filed by Vanessa Ballan for Stalking, a few weeks before her death and her killer's last post on social media

He was called Vanessa Ballan and she was a young mother of only 27 years old, who lost her life late yesterday morning, Tuesday 19 December, at the hands of a man older than her. The latter Bujar Fandaj, after a brief escape, is currently under arrest.

He chose not to make any statements to the officers who have him stopped. However, what the woman has experienced in this last year has been truly heartbreaking, to the point of wanting report All.

Vanessa was married to Nicholas since 2013. From their marriage a child was born, which he currently has 4 years. Last year he had a crush, as happens to many, over the person who then ended his life.

He knew he couldn't go on. For this reason, after a short time having met him, she decided to close the relationship. However, Bujar Fandaj he never accepted his decision. For months she threatened to tell her partner everything and also that she would publish theirs video on social media.

Only a few weeks ago, the young woman had discovered the arrival of a second son. So worried about the 41-year-old's persecution, she decided to tell her husband the whole truth and report the man for stalking.

The code red went off immediately and seemed to have worked. This is because Bujar Fandaj no longer bothered her, but for the investigators this silence only served to design the crime.

The crime of Vanessa Ballan, committed by the 41 year old

“That's how I am: I immediately give you my heart, transparency and sincerity. But don't ever think about fucking me, because if you fall out of my heart you'll never come back!” This is the video that the man posted on Tik Tok, la evening before of carrying out the crime, in retrospect it might seem like a warning.

On Tuesday morning he showed up at the family home, which is located in the hamlet of Riese. He has played and Vanessa arrived at the door. Bujar Fandaj went to her at that point on.

He beat her and finally hit her with several blows, thus causing his death. Her husband Nicola, listened to by the agents, immediately provided useful elements to identify him and several hours after the crime, they also managed to arrest him.