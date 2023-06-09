The UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council announced the development of the electronic platform for the “Nafes” program to enable companies to offer training and employment opportunities, to access Emirati skills more easily, and to achieve Emiratization targets in skilled jobs in private sector establishments that employ 50 employees or more, especially in light of monitoring the extent of The establishments’ commitment to achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets, which amount to 1%.

The Council indicated that the new design of the platform provides users with a more user-friendly look and feel, in addition to an improved user experience, and gives job seekers the ability to display the educational level, skills and experience in a more detailed way, which will help them find more suitable jobs, pointing out that That job seekers will be able to gain a quick view of the most important aspects of their entitlements from the benefits that apply to them, who are eligible for them, and the jobs that have been applied for and their status.

According to the council, the “Nafes” partners’ dashboard will provide a comprehensive overview of relevant aspects, such as the benefits and professional programs offered, as well as enable private sector establishments registered on the platform to easily reach job seekers, find talents and skills, and select them for the jobs offered. This feature will give partners the flexibility to communicate with job seekers and complete the recruitment process through the platform, as the platform will provide a complete mechanism for submitting interviews through it, starting with the selection of the candidate for the job and ending with the final agreement on the job offer between the two parties and the procedures between them regarding this journey, with documentation of each stages through the platform.

It will also enable partners to find job seekers more suitable for their jobs offered on the platform, and will give the ability to match job seekers with relevant jobs according to their skills, experience and locations, and to nominate them directly for the job opportunities offered on the platform.

Citizens will be able to update their data and educational level through the platform, and this will ensure that users receive benefits that are commensurate with their educational level, and reduce the process of updating data on academic qualifications.

The upgraded version of the Nafes platform requires that the data and files of job seekers registered in it be updated continuously to ensure the effectiveness and performance of the platform.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, and Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, said: “The Ministry is keen to enhance Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, based on the directives of the leadership to increase the number of national cadres working in this vital sector. The Ministry works closely with its partners to follow up on the implementation of Emiratisation plans, and the companies’ commitment to achieving the Emiratisation targets required of them.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Competitiveness Council, said, “The development of the platform came out of keenness to provide the best experience for the beneficiaries, whether they are citizens or program partners from private sector establishments, which contributes to helping these establishments achieve the growth rates required to localize jobs.” skill.”