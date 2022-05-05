<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>More original. Farmer Filem\u00f3n Robles likes the redesign of EL DEBATE as transparent. "Looks great".<span> Photo: Adri\u00e1n L\u00f3pez\/ THE DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651760055830\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/debate-los-mochis-3.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="More clarity. Martha Ruiz's family has been selling EL DEBATE de Los Mochis for 30 years in San Blas, El Fuerte."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>More clarity. Martha Ruiz's family has been selling EL DEBATE de Los Mochis for 30 years in San Blas, El Fuerte.<span> Photo: Adri\u00e1n L\u00f3pez\/ THE DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651760056077\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/debate-los-mochis-4.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Cleaner. Martha Acu\u00f1a likes social and police."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Cleaner. Martha Acu\u00f1a likes social and police.<span> Photo: Adri\u00e1n L\u00f3pez\/ THE DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651760056283\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/debate-los-mochis-5.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Best cover. Francisco Romero was satisfied with the redesign."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Best cover. Francisco Romero was satisfied with the redesign.<span> Photo: Adri\u00e1n L\u00f3pez\/ THE DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651760056473\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/debate-los-mochis_2.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="More information. Dedicated to field sales, H\u00e9ctor Ortiz welcomed the redesign of EL DEBATE. "More news is coming.""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>More information. Dedicated to field sales, H\u00e9ctor Ortiz welcomed the redesign of EL DEBATE. "More news is coming."<span> Photo: Adri\u00e1n L\u00f3pez\/ THE DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#design #DEBATE #Los #Mochis #agile #clean #news
Leave a Reply