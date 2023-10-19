A couple of weeks ago, Martín Caparrós put a mysterious reality into lucid words. He recalled the moments before the Colombian plebiscite of 2016, when all the people he spoke to seemed to have the same opinion: everyone supported the agreements with the FARC, everyone would vote for Yes, the victory of Yes was assured. But the afternoon of the day of the vote progressed and the results were coming out, and slowly the revelation of defeat settled among us. “I remember above all,” writes Caparrós, “the unease of those who discovered that their country was not what they thought, who understood that they had lived wrongly. Something like this happens every once in a while, and it’s brutal: that moment when your loved ones show you that they are not what you had always believed. That you yourself, somehow, were not what you thought.” And he adds: “It is happening to me now, sorry, with Argentina.”

I found it at least curious to find the same nameless emotion in the latest column by Leila Guerriero, who is Argentine like Caparrós and shares more than one political conviction with Caparrós. Guerriero talks about the “sense of strangeness” she felt upon returning to Argentina after a trip. “Who were the people who had voted for him, willing to follow a candidate who proposes destroying a good part of the acquired rights as a remedy for our ills, which are many? That strangeness, which I thought was going to be tempered like the effect of a nightmare is tempered, has not gone away. She walked among the people thinking: ‘That man voted for him, that woman too,’ with an alarming feeling of being threatened by those who are supposed to be mine.” walk among strangers, is the title of his beautiful column. I read it again: I read “sense of strangeness” again, and I return to Caparrós’s column: “The hardest thing is not him,” says Caparrós, referring to Milei: “it is that strangeness of being part of a country in which a “A third – or even half – of the people are willing to hand over control to a crazy person.”

The same strangeness, I dare say, overwhelmed us Colombians who supported the 2016 agreement. In those days I heard the same opinion from very diverse people: it was impossible for the agreements to be defeated. Trust, it seems, was transferred to the Government. I never shared it, not only because of my stubborn pessimism, but because every day I ran into people who were going to reject agreements, some out of conviction and pain (and one is no one to tell others how to deal with their losses). ), but many others due to ignorance, lack of knowledge, deception or innocence; and that is why I dedicated myself in the last months, before the plebiscite, to defending the agreements in my columns, but above all to reflecting in them on what I saw: the success that the lies and distortions of the campaign for the No, the credulity and the infinite docility with which more or less educated people swallowed whole the most absurd falsehoods and the most absurd slanders. Living in Colombia was confirming, day after day, that there is no lie so crazy that it cannot be believed, if believing it satisfies our prejudices, our distrust or our hatred. And to move through life was to look strangely at all those who had believed them: how was that possible?

I don’t know how many times I’ve talked about this with Americans who were taken by surprise by Trump’s victory. The day after the elections they woke up in an unrecognizable country, made up of Latinos who voted for a man who called Mexicans rapists, of women who voted for a confessed (and proud) sexual harasser, of convinced democrats who voted for someone who did not was willing to acknowledge an electoral defeat, by lovers of the truth who voted for an unredeemed and compulsive liar, by religious fanatics who gave their vote to a man whose biography represented everything they abhorred. Who were the others? asked the Americans who did not elect Trump. What country do we live in? An answer, one among thousands, was: we don’t know who the others are because we don’t know how they live, what their grievances are, what frustrations they harbor.

There is no single answer that illuminates the strangeness that Caparrós and Guerriero speak of, but I have no doubt that no answer can leave aside the phenomenon, much more complex and still unknown than we believe, of social networks. I am not the first to point out the intangible, but very real, way in which social networks have dismantled our common reality, or have created individual realities for each of us: realities that algorithms manufacture using as raw material the information that we ourselves we give them. Our life on the networks has replaced real life, the one we share with others, and has also destroyed our notion of the same reality that we interpret differently. No: reality is not the same for everyone. It is no longer a matter of interpreting it differently: it is just that we are not seeing the same thing. And hence the strangeness.

I never tire of quoting Jaron Lanier, pioneer of new technologies and apostate of Silicon Valley, which he describes very well in a pamphlet – because that book of his that calls for closing social networks is just that, a pamphlet, and an urgent pamphlet at that. and necessary― the practical consequences of the functioning of networks. It is, says Lanier, as if Wikipedia gave each of us a different version of its articles depending on our profile: our sex, our age, our political and religious convictions, our location on the world’s GPS, our history of web browsing. With all this, the algorithms propose us a series of contents that end up forming a vision of reality that another – that other that Leila Guerriero encounters in the streets, that other that Caparrós finds incomprehensible – not only does not share, but considers it an affront. If we add to this the splitting of our personalities as Internet users, the divorce between citizens is consummated.

Of course – I say again – you have to be careful with these reasonings. What I am saying is part of the problem, not the entire problem, as is also undoubtedly part of the problem the intense frustration that many citizens feel in the face of what we could call, using an intellectual shortcut, Power. “There is nothing poorer than arguing that the people have chosen very badly and trying to justify it through the black magic of advertising, the mass media and social networks,” says Caparrós. “Or saying that everything is the fault of marginalization, the decline of education, that logical rage of those who see no solutions or futures,” he adds. No, none of that is enough to divorce us, but it all contributes. Now the strangeness has happened to Argentina, a country that has never been – I believe – what Milei is; and I hope, for the good of Latin America, that it finds itself again. In any case, what we can accept is that we are more radicalized citizens than yesterday, that rage and resentment and tribal hatred move us politically more than yesterday, and that the illusion of understanding others is today, more than never, a mirage. And that, in democracy, is a problem.

