Complaints against anyone who has compared his name to a conflict of interest: Guido Crosetto, new Minister of Defense of the Meloni government, has announced that he wants to take legal action towards the media who have accused him of holding a position incompatible with his past as an entrepreneur. “I gave a mandate to the Mondani Law Firm – ha written the minister on Twitter – because I am sure that civil and criminal convictions are the only method that directors, editors and journalists can understand, in the face of defamation. Mine is now an institutional obligation: to defend the Dicastery ”. After the launch of the new executive, Crosetto resigned from every position in the companies he managed.

He also left the presidency of Aiad, the federation that brings together aerospace, security and defense companies and which adheres to Confindustria. The founder of Fratelli d’Italia has also announced that he intends to sell the shares owned by his companies within two months. He also left the presidency of “Orizzonti sistemi navali”, a company controlled 51% by Fincantieri and 49% by Leonardo. “If there was a conflict I could not be a minister, so the conflict does not exist,” he said. However, he received accusations of irreconcilability of his positions from Greenpeace, and he confirmed that he wanted to sell all his companies: “I leave everything permanently, I throw away years of work. It’s a hard choice, but I do it because serving my country is the greatest honor ”.