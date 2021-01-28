The history of masks repeats itself. At the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities did not recommend its use, in part because there was no supply capacity to all citizens. Almost a year later, non-medical masks are still allowed, despite the fact that the experts consulted assure that these are not safe, taking into account what is known today about the transmission of the virus, and especially, with the circulation of more contagious variants, like the British. But if the theoretically most effective ones to stop contagions, the FFP2, were mandatory for everyone, there would probably not be enough production capacity, confirms to EL PAÍS the Association of Individual Protection Equipment Companies (Asepal).

There are countries that are already vetoing non-medical masks for not offering enough guarantees. France began by advising against the use of housewives, and has published a decree on Thursday to impose the use of higher protections in public spaces. To this end, the sale to the public of only surgical masks, FFP2 and category 1 industrial fabric masks, which filter at least 90% of the three-micron particles, is allowed from now on. In Germany it is no longer possible to enter closed spaces (such as supermarkets or offices) with cloth or hygienic masks. Neither do you cover yourself with a scarf or kerchief. The type FFP2, KN95 – considered personal protective equipment (PPE) – or the surgical mask, cheaper than the previous ones but also approved, will be required and which has a filtering capacity greater than 90%. FFP2 masks are already mandatory in Bavaria since last Monday.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president of the Xunta de Galicia, introduced the debate in Spain on Wednesday. “I would give confidence that the Government clarifies if the FFP2 can be mandatory in certain places or social behaviors. It seems to us that it is, “he said in a parliamentary appearance, in which he announced that he would raise it with the president, Pedro Sánchez, at the meeting they will have on Friday.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, has endorsed the use of surgical masks or PPE (FFP2 or FFP3). “The more protection, the better,” he said in a hearing last week, while defending the use of fabric masks “that meet the UNE specification.” This type of protection was authorized in Spain in April, when it imposed the mandatory nature of face masks, with the aim that non-specialized companies could mass produce and cover the needs of the entire population quickly.

But the use of this type of mask, as well as homemade ones, is increasingly in question. “They are not subject to meeting specific requirements from the health point of view,” argues Luis Gil, Asepal’s secretary general. THE COUNTRY has consulted the Ministry of Health if it has planned changes in the rules on masks, to which it has responded that if they are done they will be announced in due course.

The ideals: FFP2 and FFP3

José Jiménez, researcher at the Department of Infectious Diseases at King’s College London, believes that hygienic masks (cloth, paper) and especially homemade ones “should not be allowed”, since their effectiveness depends a lot on the material from which they are made and of the filters they contain. “In an ideal world, the right thing to do would be for everyone to wear EPI masks (FFP2 and FFP3) because they are the most effective in preventing us from getting infected and from being able to infect others. However, they are expensive masks that not everyone can afford, they are not always available and their time of use is very limited. For this reason, even if they are not perfect, I believe that the minimum acceptable would be surgical masks, which are the ones used by toilets and are more bearable and affordable ”.

While the surgical ones can be found for 15 cents of a euro, the EPI type does not go below two euros. Taking into account that their useful life is about eight hours while they are used, someone who needs intensive use would have to spend 60 euros per month. And to that are added the production problems alleged by Asepal. “A mandatory nature of this type of mask, which can occur both in Spain and throughout Europe, could have the risk that we would again find shortage problems. Right now it is standardized to supply professionals, but the offer is not so prepared as for a global demand from all citizens ”, Gil emphasizes.

Faced with this problem, José María Lagarón, founding researcher of the New Materials and Nanotechnology group of the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA-CSIC), proposes that at least it be recommended or explained to the public that the ideal would be to wear FFP2 masks indoor. “We know that the virus is spread mainly through the air and aerosols accumulate in closed environments, so the best protection is PPE. Surgical procedures can be enough in open spaces ”, he explains.

Sure, if they get right

One of the problems that health authorities have always argued for not recommending personal protective equipment (PPE) to the general population is that the majority would not know how to put it on. Although this type of mask (in which the FFPs are framed) is the highest, its effectiveness lies in that it is perfectly adjusted to the face and forms an airtight space with it, so that all the air that a person expires is filtered by the mask. Luis Gil, secretary of Asepal, explains that both a beard and a mask with slack on the nose or on the face make them lose this high security, since the pathogens that are floating in the air in aerosols can sneak through these holes without go through the mask security system. Nor does the use of a double mask provide extra protection if the surgical mask is placed underneath and the FFP on top. In fact, this is counterproductive, as it creates slack that does not allow this perfect fit.

Regarding surgical procedures, Jiménez states that the problem is that its design is designed to prevent whoever wears it from transmitting contagious diseases to others. “They serve to protect those around us, so the protection it would grant to the wearer is very limited. However, if everyone wore at least surgical masks and used them correctly the number of infections would decrease considerably ”, he adds.

Lagarón points out that this type of protection is designed for bacteria, not for viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid-19. “Traditionally, it is used by health workers in surgeries so as not to infect the patients they are operating on. [de ahí su nombre] with droplets exhaled from his mouth. With respiratory viruses such as this pandemic, it is not that you go with it totally unprotected, but we know that in surgical procedures, between 35% and 15% of potentially contagious particles can penetrate. Faced with a more virulent strain, such as the British one, it is clear that we have to take protection even more seriously, “he says. A badly placed PPE, with the aforementioned clearances can reduce its effectiveness by half.

With information from Silvia Ayuso and Elena G. Sevillano.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease