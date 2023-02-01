Yesterday we had the opportunity to test what was declared by James Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran about the future of the cinematic universe DC but today we discover that there is more at stake.

Yesterday we told you about Waller, The Batman – Part 2, Superman: Legacy and Swamp Thingtitles which, however, have left a general confusion for better or for worse and it is right to clarify.

To put ideas in order, we have collected the official statements of the two CEOs, and we have listed all the projects, explaining how, where, when and because these realities will collide.

Elseworld: parallel worlds

Who is accustomed to the world of comics knows that there are the famous Elseworld or worlds where the stories speak or only of a specific character or worlds where things have gone differently than the normal space-time continuty that we live in what is defined as the “main publication”: consequently Gunn and Safran have decided to enclose in this branch all the good projects that have come and gone in these months.

The Batman – Part 2 – Continues the work of director Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson as the Bat, exploring what has been defined as the BatVerse or a Batman-centric universe. Expected for 2025.

– Continues the work of director Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson as the Bat, exploring what has been defined as the BatVerse or a Batman-centric universe. Shazam 2 : Fury of the Gods – The sequel to the first, hilarious film that continues to tell the stories of the “extended” family of this unlikely superhero. Release date not confirmed, remains a generic 2023.

: Fury of the Gods – The sequel to the first, hilarious film that continues to tell the stories of the “extended” family of this unlikely superhero. Release date not confirmed, The Flash – It will be the turning point of the cinematic universe, it will lay the foundations for a reboot of the characters that we will see in the future, for now confirmed Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen. To be released on June 16, 2023.

– It will be the turning point of the cinematic universe, it will lay the foundations for a reboot of the characters that we will see in the future, for now confirmed Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen. Blue Beettle – The story will explore the arrival on Earth of the Space Beetle capable of giving powers to the wearer. Release date August 18, 2023.

– The story will explore the arrival on Earth of the Space Beetle capable of giving powers to the wearer. Aquaman 2 – Jason Momoa still plays the role of the King of Atlantis, we’ll see how he comes out after the “mess” that will happen in The Flash. The movie is expected for Christmas 2023.

– Jason Momoa still plays the role of the King of Atlantis, we’ll see how he comes out after the “mess” that will happen in The Flash. Joker: Folie à Deux – Second test diactor for the award-winning Joaquin Phoenix who will join Lady Gaga, the latter in the role of Harly Quinn. Expected release October 4, 2024.

– Second test diactor for the award-winning Joaquin Phoenix who will join Lady Gaga, the latter in the role of Harly Quinn. Teen Titans Go – The animated series dedicated to the little ones.

Gods And Monsers

Explained how we’re going to approach movies in the top section, let’s now move on to the one that it is considered the continuty of the DCU world which will embrace not only the cinema but also the TV series and video games (for now not foreseen but in the future there will be).

Commandos creatures – James Gunn animated TV series that will examine a group of anti-heroes.

– James Gunn animated TV series that will examine a group of anti-heroes. Waller – As we told you yesterday, the TV series will be the spiritual sequel to Peacemaker, it will act as the glue between the first and second seasons of the latter. Expected for late 2023 and early 2024.

– As we told you yesterday, the TV series will be the spiritual sequel to Peacemaker, it will act as the glue between the first and second seasons of the latter. Superman: Legacies – Here too, as we have explained to you, the film will delve into the period of the hero’s life in which the world still did not know who he was or his specific existence. Arrival date 11 July 2025.

– Here too, as we have explained to you, the film will delve into the period of the hero’s life in which the world still did not know who he was or his specific existence. Lanterns – TV series with protagonists Hal Jordan and John Stewart engaged in a Crime Fiction in space. The protagonists will play the role of Green Lanterns a group of intergalactic policemen who draw power from their own willpower, using a ring given to them by the Guardians of the Universe. We don’t yet know when the series will be released.

– TV series with protagonists engaged in a Crime Fiction in space. The protagonists will play the role of a group of intergalactic policemen who draw power from their own willpower, using a ring given to them by the Guardians of the Universe. The Authority – Film that explores the heroes already appeared in the Stormwatch series in a darker key. Violence and intensity of action will be the masters in this chapter that could see Superman as team leader. Scheduled for release in 2026.

– Film that explores the heroes already appeared in the Stormwatch series in a darker key. Violence and intensity of action will be the masters in this chapter that could see Superman as team leader. Paradise Lost – The TV series will narrate the intrigues of power in sauce game of Thrones on Paradise Island – Temyscira – and will act as a trailblazer for Wonder Woman . We don’t have a release date at the moment.

– The TV series will narrate the intrigues of power in sauce game of Thrones on Paradise Island – – and will act as a trailblazer for . Batman: The Brave and the Bold – Film that will narrate the relationship between Batman, Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne (had a relationship with Talia Al Ghul, daughter of Ras Al Ghul) who will play the role of the Boy Wonder, Robin precisely. The film does not yet have a release date.

– Film that will narrate the relationship between Batman, Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne (had a relationship with Talia Al Ghul, daughter of Ras Al Ghul) who will play the role of the Boy Wonder, Robin precisely. The film does not yet have a release date. Booster Gold – TV series that will introduce to the general public the time traveler Booster Gold who is a football star in the future. There are no release dates yet.

– TV series that will introduce to the general public the time traveler Booster Gold who is a football star in the future. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – Kara Zor-El, Superman’s older cousin who was raised on a piece of Krypton and watched her loved ones buckle under the weight of hardship. Still dramatic origins for the protagonist of the film of which it is not known when we will see the fruits.

– Kara Zor-El, Superman’s older cousin who was raised on a piece of Krypton and watched her loved ones buckle under the weight of hardship. Still dramatic origins for the protagonist of the film of which Swamp Thing – as we told you yesterday, the film will deal with the horror-tinged birth of the avatar of nature. There is no release information.

Ten Year Plan for DC, we’ll see how the public responds.