ESPN in its Instagram named a new date for the fight between Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Peter Yan and American Aljamein Sterling.

The fight will take place on March 6 in Las Vegas, USA as part of the UFC 259 tournament. Ian confirmed this information, writing that he could not wait for this fight.

The fight between Jan and Sterling was scheduled for December, but fell through for the Russian’s personal reasons. The reason called problems with a visa or injury to a Russian.

Ian became the UFC bantamweight champion in July when he knocked out Brazilian Jose Aldo. In August, it became known that the Russian will hold his first title defense in a duel against Sterling.

In the UFC, Yang has never lost. The Russian has a series of seven victories. Prior to that, Ian spoke at the Russian organization ACB.