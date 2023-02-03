Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

The Czech Republic’s newly elected president wants closer ties with Taiwan, thereby enraging China. Beijing speaks of “misconduct” – and follows up with action.

Munich/Prague – No sooner had Petr Pavel been elected to office than the future president of the Czech Republic did something outrageous: he picked up the phone and dialed the number from Tsai Ing-wen, the President of Taiwan. “I thanked her for her congratulations and assured her that Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the values ​​of freedom, democracy and human rights,” said Pavel, who will officially take office on March 9, after the talks. “We have agreed to strengthen our partnership.” And then he added a sentence never heard from a European head of state: “I also expressed the hope that I will have the opportunity in the future, President Tsai personally hold true.”

Like most countries around the world, the Czech Republic does not officially recognize the government in Taipei, but only maintains diplomatic relations with Beijing. China in turn, views Taiwan as a breakaway province and is extremely irritated at any overtures between foreign states and the democratically elected leadership in Taipei. As expected, China’s government was quite thin-skinned this time too. In Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday that Pavel was sending “the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.” China, Ning said, “calls on the Czech Republic to take immediate and effective action to rectify wrongdoing.”

Warplanes soon followed the verbal threats. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Beijing had deployed 34 fighter jets and nine warships near the island. “I guess that’s their reaction Chinese Communist Party Waiting for Taiwan to be hugged by friends,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wrote on Twitter. “Well, the People’s Republic of China can’t dictate how we make friends or how friends support us.”

China and Taiwan: That’s what the conflict is about View photo gallery

“Chinese Communist Party Response to Friends Embracing Taiwan”

Since Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August Beijing repeatedly provokes the government in Taiwan with military threats. Whether Wednesday’s incident was actually a reaction to Pavel’s and Tsai’s phone call, as Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Wu suggests, is unclear. In any case, there was initially no comment from the Ministry of Defense in Beijing.

The small Czech Republic has not been an easy partner for big China for a long time. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has already emphasized his country’s ties to democratic Taiwan in the past, and China’s tacit support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has caused resentment in the country. However, in Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech President, Beijing has so far had an ally: Miloš Zeman, President since 2013, has repeatedly sought closeness to China, expressed his admiration for the country’s authoritarian system and once described Tibetan activists as “mentally retarded individuals”.

With the former NATO general Petr Pavel, however, a convinced European is now moving to Prague Castle. According to Filip Šebok from the Prague think tank Association for International Affairs (AMO), Pavel can count on the support of the Czechs with his critical attitude towards Beijing. “Building relations with Taiwan is seen by a large part of the population and the political elite as an important part of the Czech foreign policy identity,” Šebok said Frankfurter Rundschau by IPPEN.MEDIA. The China expert refers to Václav Havel, the legendary critic of the regime and the first President of the Czech Republic, an advocate of the idea of ​​universal human rights.

Czech Republic and Taiwan: “Economic diplomacy also plays a role”

But Šebok also believes that there is more to Pavel than warm words about common values. There is great potential for closer economic cooperation between Prague and Taipei, especially in the high-tech field, he says. “So economic diplomacy also plays a role.”

For the Czech Republic, where only about half as many people live as in Beijing, China is of course a far more important trading partner than Taiwan: The People’s Republic occupies second place after Germany in the Czech trade statistics. However, this is due to the fact that the Czech Republic imports a lot from China. On the other hand, China is less important as an export market and as an investor, according to Šebok. It would be dangerous for the Czech Republic if Beijing used its economic power to “put pressure on German and other European companies to cut their ties with Czech suppliers”.

The case of Lithuania shows that Beijing does not shy away from such a step: when the Baltic state allowed the Taiwanese government to open a representative office under its own name in the capital Vilnius, Beijing reacted with such coercive measures; To this day, relations between China and Lithuania are extremely tense, most recently the EU brought the case before the World Trade Organization (WHO). Should the Czech Republic experience a similar fate, it would “probably only make the government and the president more determined to speak out on the Taiwan issue and other issues that China considers sensitive,” Šebok believes.

Czech President-elect: “China is not a friendly country”

If Pavel makes good on his announcement and actually meets his Taiwanese counterpart Tsai Ing-wen, that would break a taboo from Beijing’s point of view. Expert Filip Šebok suspects that such a meeting would only take place on an unofficial level. A step that the Czech foreign minister has been planning for a long time is likely to cause even more irritation in Beijing: Prague wants to leave the 14+1 format, in which China and 14 Central and Eastern European countries meet regularly for talks. Foreign Minister Lipavsky also justified his plan with the fact that the economic promises that China had made to his country had not been fulfilled.

The step would render the group, which operated under the name 17+1 until the exit of the three Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, increasingly meaningless. For China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping that would be an unpleasant loss of face.

Meanwhile, Petr Pavel shows no sign of letting Beijing ban him from speaking, despite all the threats. In an interview with the Financial Times he accused Beijing of not Russia Attack on Ukraine held, although that was possible. “We have to be clear about the following,” said Pavel: “China and its regime – this is currently not a friendly country, it is not compatible with Western democracies in its strategic goals and principles.”