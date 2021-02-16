Thomas Pidcock is only 21 years old and he has not yet made his debut with the Ineos team (he will do so from Thursday in the Tour of the Maritime Alps), but his figure is already considered one of the great assets of the British team. This is a British cyclist who is considered the star of the future and no one dares yet to put limits to his potential, neither in terms of racing … nor in terms of modality.

Because, although he has not yet given his first rides on the World Tour, the Leeds one has fought with some stars, as happened in the past cyclo-cross World Cup in which he finished fourth behind Van der Poel and Van Aert. Very much in line with the new cyclist profile that the Dutch and the Belgian have made fashionable, Pidcock is a multidisciplinary rider who has shone both on mountain bike, cyclocross and on all road profiles.

Pidcock, in cyclocross.

In 2020, for example, on the road he swept the Giro Sub-23, in which he conquered the general and three stages. He donned the rainbow e-MTB jersey and he even beat Van der Poel himself in the Gavere Superprestige event.And all, when he had already signed his contract with the Ineos team, where David Brailsford already sees in him the new British star he molds in the style of Wiggins, Froome …

However, his name has been ringing for years in the amateur category, at the same time that he was capable of winning the Paris-Roubaix junior and U-23, being European and World champion in cyclocross, winning the British U23 MTB title … and even to achieve it in the scratch test at the velodrome. After being molded into the Wiggins team, it will be this Thursday when his great adventure begins in the most powerful team in the world. At the moment, will debut in the Tour of the Maritime Alps in the shadow of a Tour winner, Geraint Thomas, and another of the Giro, Tao Geogeghan, before embarking on a path that will take him to the Belgian classics and it will be seen if his debut in a big one. The new cycling prodigy is here.