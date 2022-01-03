The new law on combating information technology crimes issued by Federal Decree-Law No. 34 in the matter of combating rumors and cybercrime included a very important amendment related to photography. Article 44 explicitly criminalizes photographing accident victims, whether they are dead or injured, and publishing or transmitting their photos, as stipulated in the first Once on the penalty of photographing others in any place, whether public or private.

The law, which came into effect on January 2, stipulates in its article No. 44 that whoever uses a computer network or information system shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 150,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams. Electronically or by any means of information technology, with the intent of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent and in cases other than those authorized by law through eavesdropping, interception, recording, transmission, broadcasting or disclosure of conversations, communications or audio materials .

Criminal methods also include taking pictures of others in any public or private place, preparing, transmitting, disclosing, copying or keeping electronic pictures, in addition to publishing news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information, even if they are True and true, with intent to harm the person.

The methods stipulated in the article also included taking pictures of the injured, dead, or victims of accidents or disasters, and transmitting or publishing them without the permission or consent of the concerned parties, as well as tracking, monitoring, disclosing, transferring, disclosing, copying or keeping the geographical location data of others.

The article contained in the law under the title “Disclosure of secrets and assault on privacy” stipulates that anyone who uses an electronic information system shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. or any information technology means, to make any modification or processing to a recording, image or scene with the intent of defaming or offending another person.

Compared to Article 21, which dealt with the violation of privacy in the Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes, according to its latest amendments by Federal Law No. 2 of 2018, it did not address all the images criminalized by the new law, as it stipulated that he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 150 One thousand and not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties, whoever uses a computer network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means to attack the privacy of a person in cases other than those authorized by law, in three ways, the first is eavesdropping, interception, recording or Transmitting, broadcasting or disclosing conversations, communications, audio or video materials.

The second is taking pictures of others or preparing, transmitting, disclosing, copying or keeping electronic pictures, and third, publishing news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information even if they are true and real.

It stipulated that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not in excess of 500 thousand dirhams, or either of the two penalties, shall be imposed on anyone who uses an electronic information system, or an information technology means, to make any modification or processing to a registration or A picture or scene with the intent of defaming or offending another person, or attacking or violating his privacy.



