At Misano and Jerez the new structures will come into operation which should push the riders to push the limits of the track less. We explain how they are conceived and why they probably won’t extinguish the controversy

The new curbs that will make their debut in the next rounds of the World Championship on the Misano and Jerez circuits, instead of putting an end to the controversy over the “green” on the trackside, divide riders, teams and enthusiasts between for and against. The “green” is the space between the outer end of the curbs and the gravel (or asphalt escape route), a space often used by drivers to lose as little speed as possible or accelerate early out of corners, but which entails a penalty especially if crossed in the qualifying laps. There is no race weekend without disputes over the drivers’ exits on the “green” and the consequent long lap penalties inflicted by the controversial Safety Commission. So it was decided by the FIM to start installing the new curbs which will be immediately operational, as already mentioned, in the Misano and Jerez races. “Aggressive” curbs reminiscent of those of the ’70s, with a “toothy” profile, such as to discourage, at least in intention, the riders in their excursions to the side of the track.

drawing — The design of the new curbs that delimit the asphalt is negative camber, a considerable leap: 50 mm in the highest part. The new devices are flat with a negative angle and to the side the ascent (seen from the tarmac of the runway) is gradual, albeit significant. A strong deterrent for riders who stray beyond the edge of the track who now, before reaching the green, find themselves with the incidence of the curb which decreases with a negative inclination which lowers grip as the wheels of the bike move away from the track climbing on the new teeth. We seem to go back to the curbs of the past, to the real curbs: high angle of attack, large pyramidal teeth above, albeit in a downshift. Previously, whoever landed on it destroyed the rubber: goodbye racing and, sometimes, crashes with direct entry to the emergency room. The track ended where the curb began.

step forward — The promoters of this choice are certain that this new solution, by excluding the slippery and dangerous grass or even the earth, especially in the event of rain, can allow for a step forward in terms of safety, also avoiding penalties and the relative strong controversies. The curbs were called Misano 200N because it was the Romagna circuit that was the first to accept them as a test in the next round of the world championship on 9-10 September, placing them at turn 7 and at the last corner, the one that leads to the finish straight. The new devices, real bollards, already at first sight, advise against excursions beyond the limit of the slope. But here, in fact, we are dealing with tracks and not normal roads, we are dealing with riders who want to lower their lap times by even a thousandth, looking for the limit, everywhere, always in compliance with the rules. It may be at least unrealistic to think of making such high curbs convinced that the drivers will be less aggressive this way. In racing, you know, anything can always happen and seeing these new "spikes" on the side of the track today doesn't really leave you calm. How will the pilots welcome the novelty, to the test of facts? It does not seem that there was anyone who greeted the novelty with a smile. In fact, we'll see.

attempts — To increase safety in racing, we have always proceeded by trial and error. Lots of evolutions. Previously the limits of the track, on street circuits, were defined by natural barriers or by hand-high concrete sidewalks, by low walls, houses, plants. Then we went from the frying pan to the fire with the steel guardrails a foot away from the heads of the bent-over riders: there was no margin for error. Then to the increasingly extensive escape routes with ever more performing and technological motorcycles such as not to lose traction even on the curbs themselves placed only to signal the limit of the track. Outside, artificial grass was installed instead of natural grass for traction. But with the wet the danger increased. Then also put away the artificial grass and put in a new concrete border. The riders always want to take advantage of the entire track and beyond. Now, with these new curbs, will the riders go back to running exclusively on the asphalt of the track?

entertainment and safety — All that is done for the safety of the circuits must however be appreciated and welcomed. Safety in the MotoGP world championship, especially since the MotoGP era that began in 2002, has made great strides. However, accidents during practice and racing have increased, even if getting up unscathed after a fall at 200 or 300 km/h is normal today. Safety does not only concern the circuits, but also the type of motorcycle (weights, powers and speeds) and the number of races over the weekend and in the championship which in 2023 will reach the seasonal record of 40 races between the new Sprint Race on Saturday and the traditional Sunday race. We must and can continue to improve the safety of the circuits according to the power and speed of the motorcycles, today in MotoGP with 300 HP vehicles above 360 ​​km/h. There is a starting point that cannot be ignored. First: risk is a non-eliminable component of racing. Second: you race to go faster, to lower your lap time, to win, for which technological development is an essential condition. Third: entertainment is an essential part of racing. Fourth: without great entertainment there is no great audience (on the circuits and on TV); without the general public there are no major sponsors and manufacturers capable of making adequate investments; without houses and sponsors this sport would be numbered. And the central part of the show is the fight on the track, the risk, the technological development, the speeds, the powers which, however, cannot be without limits. All with the pilot at the "centre". There is no need to make revolutions on security. But of continuous and substantial tweaks, on the circuits and on the bikes, especially on tires and electronics, but also beyond, also lowering the engine capacity to reduce power and speed.