













The new cult anime series to leave Evangelion in the past







Source: Editorial Ohta

The cult anime that I present in this article is framed from the 2000s, especially because although I consider the classics to be a fundamental backbone of current productions, it is important to consume what is of the moment, because in theory, it proposes a reflection of the problems and dynamics we face today, and from that perspective it is more sensitive and more profitable.

Because of this, although we love evangelionwe recognize Ghost In The Shell and we adore Akira, they will not enter the list. Without further ado, we leave you the cult anime.

The contemporary cult anime that will impress you

Tatami no Galaxy – 2006, Tomihiko Morimi

Source: Editorial Ohta – Tatami not Galaxy is a very impressive cult anime, full of graphic and narrative dynamism.

Tatami not Galaxy follows a young protagonist who will have a kind of space-time travel, and these will imply an interesting ideological growth. Each moment will open new paths that allow us to see the end of things and make us rethink destiny.

Besides, It is one of the most interesting cult anime, not only at the level of narration and discourse, but also at the level of dimension and philosophy of life..

It will make you move (philosophically and emotionally) with each of the different jumps and progress attempts that the protagonist has. The work as a whole is very interesting, because it ventures to try more things in the construction of animation. This goes from the tones and speed of the voices.

Besides, the spatial and temporal connections, anchored to a discourse are simply brilliant.

Tatami not Galaxy it is an experience that goes beyond watching a series in the classic way. It is dynamic and artistic.

Monogatari Series – 2009-2016, Nishio Ishin

Source: Vofan

Monogatari Series follows a protagonist who was a vampire, he will meet girls and try to help them because they have very particular problems and they are anchored to a space or object.

Part of the complexity of this cult anime lies in its various connections to the other works, but it goes beyond this. The format of the monologues is interesting, in addition to the fact that the narrative structure mixes terror with action through a distressing fantasy.

Monogatari Series It is an interesting proposal, particularly due to its discourse that displaces the perception of the work. In addition, it has a meta-humor that will anchor you to more things and what they imply.

The installments that make up the series are:

Bakemonogatari – 2009

Tsukimonogatari – 2014

Owarimonogatari – 2015

Koyomimonogatari – 2016

Kizumonogatari- 2016

We recommend you: Monogatari Series: In what order to watch them?

Fooly Cooly – 2018, Hajime Ueda

Fooly Cooly follows a boy who begins to discover the dynamics of socializationThis ranges from romance to goodbyes, personal growth with others, and life decisions. However, the development of the series is interesting because our protagonist meets a vulnerable but violent girl from another world (literally).

Fooly Cooly It is a very interesting portrait of a silent maturation, it shows very realistic prospects of saturated romance. It is a very ambitious complex project, but quite fresh and encouraging.

People are far from perfect, but every aspect that makes them up can be wonderful when we focus on seeing it for what it is: its anchors to the past, to the future, and to each other. What kind of pain moves you? What kind of pain accounts for you?

Devilman Crybaby – 2018, Go Nagai

Devilman Crybaby follows the story of a classic shonen protagonist, who is naive and strives to help others. The young man will know Lucifer since he was little and he will feel a deep affection for him, however, the demon wants to understand its nature, however, it seems that this could mean destroying it. Do you know the real limit of destruction? How much do you long to devour the other in pursuit of love?

Devilman Crybaby It is a very beautiful existentialist anime. It has action, fatalism, and will make you feel unrelenting pain. In addition, it is full of spiritual references and prophecies. It is a very precious destructive delivery.

Humanity Has Declined – 2012, Romeo Tanaka

Humanity Has Declined follows a mediator in a post-apocalyptic world. Space tries to resurface with different types of existences. Fairies and humans will have to reach agreements that benefit and are promising in a scenario that seems unbeatable.

The series has a very nice style that will make you process interesting dilemmas. Like the mediator, you may have to think things over a couple of times. What to do before the plurality of ideas? How do you live equity?

The Garden of Sinners – 2007-2013, Kinoko Nasu

the protagonist of The garden of sinners it emerges as the origin of Type Moon’s dark wizardry projects, but in a more overwhelming and complex way.

The girl will have to understand her new eyes, which are capable of seeing death in any of its essences. This while she lives her adolescence and generates links that will change over time.

An ideological mist of a path towards herself arises, as she pursues death in its different facets and love in its inconstant forms. How well do you know the world? From what you see, what do you really understand?

Paranoia Agent – ​​2004, Satoshi Kon

Paranoia Agent introduces us to a mysterious assassin (on various levels) who will be pursued by a couple of agents. Because of this we will have very interesting moments of introspection, full of nuances that will throw us off balance.

The origin of evil, pain and the awareness of exercising them are some of the issues that humanity pursues incessantly. Finding the reasons and solving the conflicts is something that worries us, especially since it is something that we receive abruptly, and sometimes, naturally, we try to save ourselves from it. We want to abolish it before suffering it without understanding it.

Paranoia Agent presents an interesting picture in this regard.

Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu – 2010, Haruko Kumota

Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu presents us with a renewed person who has a new goal. It is set in an ancient period which, of course, underpins a particular context.

The protagonist will have to understand sensitivity and all that it implies. Art, which is what it seeks, many times prints more pain than one could imagine. Ultimately, art starts from a transformation, from change, from the awakening of sensitivity that has different angles to deal with.

Welcome to the NHK – 2002, Tatsuhiko Takimoto and Yoshitoshi Abe

A hikikomori wants to reach the end of his days, but a person will appear with the intention of saving him from his way of existing, thinking that this could mean an improvement in his life, and this could invite him to move on.

The combination of characters will immerse themselves in conversations that have shades of psychoanalytic introspective, They will also discuss the world (social problems), about different topics that will make you reflect (the community). It has a dark, dramatic and somewhat absurd aura that will make you think about specific parts of your days.

Welcome to the NH-K It is a cult anime that is a must for otaku.

We recommend you: Review – Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 – Tatsuki Fujimoto: “Love Will Find A Way”

About cult anime

I like anime, I’ve been consuming it for as long as I can remember and I can say that I appreciate it for its quality (on different levels, each proposal has its own peculiarities). However, few works, in a mature period of my life, have made me reflect. This has motivated me to be more plural, to recognize feelings, communication and different perspectives in a more sensitive way.

Cult anime should not be a label that makes you feel superior on any otaku levelthe works are there for everyone, they will find who they must find and they will be embraced in the way they should be at the right time.

I value this cult anime for its implications, scope, and perspectives, and of course I invite you to review it for its narrative, animated, discursive, and thematic quality. I hope you like it and appreciate it as much as I do.

Source: Netflix

This selection of cult anime will invite you to grow, to reveal yourself and accept yourself, to violate yourself in order to recognize yourself and it will also help you to see others, with their diverse characteristics and their particular sensibilities.

Death, loneliness, inconsolation, origin, the absurd, torment, transience, the paths that lead you to the same end, your own pain (and that of others), time, space, fear and evil are just some of the topics in which this selection will immerse you, which is ambitious on a narrative level and on an animated level (it offers new opportunities in its format).

I hope some cult anime on the list will make you think and move you.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)