E.The crypto currency Bitcoin is causing a sensation in times more. The price almost tripled between October and the beginning of the year and has only recently shown signs of consolidation. Interest grows. Here are the answers to the most important questions:

What is bitcoin

Bitcoin is designed as a means and system of payment. Based on the thesis that the central banks of the world had abused the trust in the currently existing currencies because banks had used it to finance credit bubbles and the money had been devalued, this was drafted by one or more anonymous authors of a thesis paper under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

The aim was to place trust in a decentralized technology instead of in central institutions, so to speak, to create a currency in which the power of those involved is evenly distributed – and thus they control each other. In addition, anonymity should make identity theft impossible and allow micro-payments that are impossible in the current infrastructure due to high additional costs.

How does Bitcoin work?

Bitcoin is a system of transactions that are stored in a so-called “blockchain”. The “miners” play a central role here, confirming the correctness of transactions and storing them in a block and a new link in the blockchain. This is a decentrally stored payment history for the entire network.

However, the miners also create Bitcoin units at the same time. For the fact that miners provide computing capacity, they receive Bitcoin. Over time, mining becomes more and more complex and the number of Bitcoins is limited.

All miners in the network can only generate a block every ten minutes on average. How long it will take to generate a specific block cannot be precisely predicted. In addition, the number of Bitcoin created with a block is halved at regular intervals.

Since transactions are only confirmed when a block is created, they are linked to the mathematical check value (hash) of a block. These can be checked by all miners. If the hash does not match, transactions are rejected by the network. These migrate back into the reservoir of unconfirmed transactions. The fact that the hashes of the blocks are chained together ensures that the decentrally stored blockchain is the same everywhere.

How do you use Bitcoin?

To use Bitcoin, you need a digital purse, a wallet. These can only be accessed using a key. Whoever has this has access. If the key is lost, access is no longer possible. Bitcoin is technically in the blockchain, not in the wallet. This enables access to the linked addresses in the blockchain.

What does it cost to use?

In order to send Bitcoin to a recipient address, the transaction must be processed by the miner. The initiator of the transaction must indicate how much Bitcoin the miner will receive for processing. This information is given in hundred millionths of a bitcoin, called satoshi. The higher the amount, the sooner the transaction will be processed.

According to the Bitcoin trading platform Coinbase, the price for the fastest and cheapest transaction is currently 102 Satoshis per byte (8 characters) and therefore 22,848 Satoshis for a medium-sized transaction, which corresponds to $ 8.27 for a transaction. In this case, the expected confirmation time is between zero and 30 minutes.