On Rotten Tomatoes the current overall rating is 21% (at the time of writing this news), while on Metacritic it is doing a little better, but we are still talking about an average of 29. In short, the critics not only did not like it, but they downright panned it without any possibility of appeal.

They’re popping up online The Crow reboot first reviews and they are not at all positive, to put it mildly. In fact, let’s get straight to the point: It seems to be a disaster across the board unworthy of the original.

The meaning of a remake

For example, Nick Schager of The Daily Beast gave it a terrible rating, stating that the film “It stands out above all for its excessive search for credibility as an adult film.;” while for Erick Estrada of Cinegarage the best thing about the film is Joy Division (historical dark rock band).

The Crow Trap Did Not Convince

For Mashable’s Kristy Puchko, the new Crow is “Ugly, incoherent, and deeply cynical,” and “echoes the wise words of another horror movie about angry corpses rising again: Sometimes it’s better to stay dead.” For The Gate’s Andrew Parker, the film “It gets it all wrong and manages to be as bad as the sequels to the original..”

One of the more interesting reviews, Liz Shannon Miller’s for Consequence, asks: “Why this story and why now? Why did we need a new Crow after all these years? Just because we own the intellectual property isn’t a good reason, but sometimes it seems like the only reason why movies like this are made.”

In short, we are faced with a disaster that makes us regret it. the original film with Brandon Lee.

That said, we remind you that the reboot of “The Crow” hits theaters today. The new Eric Draven is played by Bill Skarsgård. and alongside him is FKA twigs as Shelly Webster. Previous workers on the film have not spoken highly of it at all.