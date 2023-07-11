Obstacles after obstacles. This is how the opposition is going to try to choose a candidate who can face Nicolás Maduro in 2024. But the road has been complicated and It is expected that in the next few hours the Supreme Court of Justice will announce the suspension of the primaries. To which is added the disqualification of several of the candidates in the race.

Given this fact, the candidate Henrique Capriles assured this Monday that the opposition must seek a new strategy that unites them around unity, since several are disabled and before the possible suspension of the primary process, the options are over. “We are playing with the dictatorship, with its rules,” said the opponent.

Although it had been rumored that Capriles would not participate in the process scheduled for October 22, through his networks he indicated that he had registered “because he believes in the democratic path“, but that at this time it is necessary to rethink strategies

Of the 14 registered candidates, three already have disqualification from the Comptroller General of the Republic. “The disqualification of María Corina Machado is a message for everyone (…) getting caught up in saying that you have to go all the way is generating confrontation,” insisted Capriles, who also acknowledged that Machado leads the vote intention.

Luis Ratttti filed an appeal before the TSJ to stop the primaries. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

‘The solution’ proposed by Capriles

The statements of the two-time presidential candidate came after the self-styled opponent, Luis Ratti, introduced before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) controlled by judges sympathetic to Chavismo, an appeal for protection before the Electoral Chamber to suspend the primaries.

The reasons, according to Ratti, are the violation of the Electoral Law and the calls for violence by María Corina Machado.

Given this, Capriles believes that now the Unitary Platform – the small representation of the opposition in the dialogues with the Government – must take the reins and summon all the candidates “to see what decision to make.”

“If there are more than 7 million Venezuelans abroad and 300,000 registered for the primaries, that says a lot. You have to reflect,” said Capriles, who stated that Venezuelans are not waiting to participate in the primaries.

The landscape is complex

Although 13 candidates for the primaries registered, in the opinion of Luis Vicente León, president of the polling company Datanálisis, only three are “real candidates.” in terms of popular support: ex-deputy María Corina Machado, ex-governor Henrique Capriles and ex-legislator Carlos Prósperi, since “all the others are below 1 percent support.”

Machado and Capriles are disqualified from holding public office by opinion of the Comptroller, which leaves Prósperi, the least favorite of the three, with some possibility for a negotiation, something that -assured the expert- will happen inexorably within anti-Chavismo, and between them and the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The disqualified “are fundamentally actors in the symbolic political struggle but cannot be real candidates” for the Presidency, so if they remain in the race and one of the two wins, “the primary would not be producing the opposition candidate.” stressed.

This, he continued, opens up endless possibilities, among which he mentioned that the winner of the internal elections becomes the elector of the presidential candidate, orA bizarre outcome that is neither contemplated in the statutes of the National Primary Commission (CNP) nor have the voters been informed of it.

“The primary uncertainties on the subject are infinitely greater than the certainties at this time,” he insisted.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

CORRESPONDENT LEL TIEMPO

CARACASWith information from EFE