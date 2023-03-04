Great news for the medical community and vitiligo patients! The European Medicines Agency better known as EMAhas recommended the approval of ruxolitinib cream for treat vitiligo non-segmental with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years old.

This creamdeveloped by the company Incyteis he first treatment for repigmentation of non-segmental vitiligo.

Based on two pivotal clinical trials phase III, treatment with ruxolitinib cream showed significant improvements in the face and body repigmentation total compared to a vehicle (cream without active ingredient).

The results of these clinical trials They were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The adverse reactions The most common included application site acne, application site pruritus, nasopharyngitis, headache, urinary tract infection, application site erythema, and pyrexia.

The positive opinion of the CHMP is being reviewed by the European Commission, which is responsible for grant authorizations centralized marketing of medicines in the EU.

If approved, it will be first approved treatment and available in the EU for non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.

Vitiligo treatment can be a great challenge for dermatologists due to its complex pathogenesis and unpredictable course.

Thus, this cream will provide a much-needed option for those vitiligo patients that seek treatmentas well as for the clinical community dedicated to its treatment.

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a Skin illness which is characterized by loss of pigmentation in different areas of the bodywhich gives rise to the appearance of white or light spots.

This condition occurs when cells that make pigment (melanin) in the skin (melanocytes) die or stop working properly.

The exact cause of vitiligo is not known, but it is believed that it may be a combination of genetic, autoimmune, and environmental factors. Vitiligo is not contagious or painful, but it can have a huge emotional and psychological impact on sufferers.

Celebrities who suffer from this disease

Some famous celebrities who have spoken publicly about their vitiligo diagnosis include:

Winnie Harlow: She is a Canadian model who became known for her participation in the America’s Next Top Model program. Harlow has been outspoken about her vitiligo and has actively worked to increase awareness and acceptance of the disease.

michael jackson: The late king of pop always kept his illness private, but after his death it has been speculated that the singer suffered from vitiligo.

Jon Hamm: The American actor, known for his role in the series “Mad Men”, has spoken about his vitiligo in several interviews.

Steve Martin: The American comedian and actor has spoken about his vitiligo in several interviews, joking about how it can make it difficult to make movies.

Lee Thomas: He is an American television journalist who has spoken openly about his vitiligo, and has written a book about his experience with the disease.

Noelia: The famous Latina singer and businesswoman has shared on more than one occasion about this condition through her social networks.

