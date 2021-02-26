Education professionals receive the vaccine against covid, this Thursday in Seville. María José López / Europa Press

The Ministry of Health has released this Friday the guide to define the new vaccination groups against covid for ages from 45 years. The immunization strategy update document includes recommendations for people with prior infection. Those over 55 years of age who have received the first dose will be inoculated with the second when they have recovered and the isolation period is over. In people under 55 years of age who have passed the infection, only one dose will be given six months later. Read the text sent by Health. If you can’t read it, click here.