The pandemic has neither mercy nor memory. An example is represented by the residence of Caser in the Murcian district of Santo Ángel, which was the most punished nursing home in March and April with 34 deaths -according to official figures- and more than a hundred infections, and which has even led to a complaint of the families that are still being settled in court. Despite everything, the third wave has crept into this residence again with a new coronavirus outbreak that leaves, for the moment, 19 elderly and two infected workers, as THE TRUTH has learned.

But Caser is not the only residence that is once again fighting a Covid-19 outbreak as it did in the first wave. Sergesa’s nursing home in Santomera, where 16 deaths from coronavirus had to be regretted in spring, has already added 41 positives among residents (31) and workers (10), while Orpea’s residence in Cartagena has already registered two new infections between its users. In the first wave, almost fifty affected people with eleven fatalities were registered here.

All in all, the main outbreak of this third epidemic curve is still located in the Amavir residence in Cartagena, which has 139 affected among users (106) and workers (33). In just a few weeks, the pandemic has once again prevailed with nursing homes and the total number of infections is now close to 500 in almost twenty centers, most of them among the elderly (383).