The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has identified five advantages of the new “Corona” drug, “Sotrovimab”, most notably its ability to treat all known mutated forms of the “Covid-19” virus.

The department, with the National Scientific Committee, developed treatment protocols for the new drug to be a reference for doctors, while the hospitals designated to receive “Covid-19” patients in Abu Dhabi, last Thursday, began using “sutrovimab”, with specific categories of patients.

She said that the patient is injected with the drug for one time, and returns to his home, without the need to stay in the hospital.

In detail, the department confirmed that the advantages of Sotrovimab include preventing the disease from developing to severe cases or death in more than 85% of early treatment cases, and its ability to treat all mutated forms known to date, and that it is the latest drug in the world to treat certain cases of infected people. With the “Covid-19” virus, and it contains monoclonal antibodies, given by intravenous injection, in addition to the possibility of using it to treat adults and children (over 12 years of age) who are at risk of developing severe “Covid-19” symptoms for them, noting that she and the Committee The National Scientific have developed treatment protocols for the drug “Sutrovimab”, to be a reference for doctors in identifying dangerous cases, and to ensure that patients receive the drug according to the level of risk and eligibility criteria.

And the infectious disease consultant at Khalifa Hospital and Al Rahba Hospital, Dr. Jihad Abdullah, revealed the start of using the drug “Sutrovimab”, with “Covid-19” patients, explaining that the drug is given to patients in the first stages of the disease (from 7 to 10 days), noting that “The drug is given to people who have risk factors, such as people over 65 years of age, diabetes patients, obese patients, heart, kidney, lung, and immunodeficiency patients, in addition to pregnant women.”

Abdullah explained that “giving the drug requires that the patient be in the early stages of infection with the virus, and does not need oxygen from the beginning. It is given mostly in hospital emergencies, and does not need to stay in the hospital, as the patient is returned to home isolation,” noting that “the patient receives only one dose of the drug by injection.”

He stressed the efforts of the concerned health authorities in the country to provide the best available options of vaccines and medicines, by attracting innovative treatments that have proven effective and efficient, and to approve them within treatment protocols, which greatly contributes to accelerating the recovery of patients, reducing the duration of stay in intensive care, and reducing deaths. He pointed to the approval of the license for the drug “Sutrovimab” for emergency use in the country, after it had proven effective in treating “Corona”, reducing the hospital stay, and reducing the death rate.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, confirmed that Sotrovimab is one of the most prominent advanced achievements in the pharmaceutical industry, and it constitutes an effective tool to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, pointing to the department’s aspiration to implement the eligibility criteria for emergency use of the drug, which Abu Dhabi’s commitment reflects the leadership of the comprehensive efforts to address the “Covid-19” virus, prevent its spread, and treat and care for those infected with it.

Al Kaabi stressed that Abu Dhabi will continue its efforts to maintain its leading position in the world, in terms of flexibility and safety in the time of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

In turn, the official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed the effectiveness of the drug “Sutrovimab” in treating the disease and reducing its complications.

And she added that it has proven effective in treating simple and medium infections, in addition to treating infections caused by the mutated virus and emerging mutations.

She pointed out that the momentum and active movement that the UAE is witnessing is the result of effective strategies and unremitting efforts made by the state in terms of confronting the pandemic, and creating conditions to overcome its repercussions, which qualified it to be at the forefront of Arab countries in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic, and maintaining its position. The first in the Arab world, and the globally advanced for the most flexible countries in dealing with the pandemic, thanks to the future vision and proactive plans, and the exploitation of innovative solutions.

Al Hosani said that the UAE is one of the first countries that contributed to the development of scientific and medical research, with the aim of reaching decisions and planning to combat the pandemic. Among the most prominent national initiatives is accelerating innovations and creative technologies that contribute to eliminating the pandemic and controlling the disease, by participating in clinical trials in the third phase of both the “Sinopharma” vaccine and the “Sputnik V” vaccine, in addition to participating in the trials of therapeutic drugs in cooperation with the World Health Organization. Globalism.

It is worth noting that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has become the first city in the world to receive the new treatment, as the department has cooperated with the “Rafid” company, the leading group procurement institution in the country, the global company “GlaxoSmithKline” for biopharmaceutical industries, and “Etihad Shipping”, affiliated with the Federation Aviation, to obtain the first shipment of the drug “sutrovimab”, which is intended to treat infection with the “Covid-19” virus.

medical research

The official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that conducting medical research and studies is vital and essential in identifying “Covid-19” disease by providing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for diseases, and taking appropriate solutions to stop and combat the spread of the virus, noting that The concerned teams, in cooperation with government and local agencies, have worked on more than 33 national projects since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 400 medical scientific studies have been conducted, in cooperation with the competent health and academic authorities, as part of a series of national achievements in support of efforts to control the pandemic, and achieve a stage Recovery, as these studies support decision makers to draw up post-recovery plans.

96.5% recovery rate

Official statistics on “Covid-19” data in the United Arab Emirates showed that the recovery rates among “Corona” patients, since the first case of infection was detected in the country until yesterday, has reached more than 96.5%, while about 3.15% are still receiving treatment, most of whom are cases. Simple, does not require hospitalization, and the death rate of the total infections was 0.3%, which is one of the lowest global rates, while the number of proactive PCR tests to detect the Corona virus approached 55 million examinations, while the number of doses of the “Covid 10” vaccine approached to 14.5 million doses. Dr. Farida Al-Hosani attributed the low death rate in the country (0.3% of the total cases) to a number of factors, the most important of which is the expanded examination strategy that aims to early detection of injuries, and their rapid evaluation to provide the necessary treatment that prevents complications of the disease, the success of the national vaccination campaign, and providing Vaccines are free of charge for all members of society across the country, in addition to establishing specialized hospitals, according to the highest international standards.



