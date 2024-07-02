Elden Ring It is perhaps not a source of inspiration particularly exploited by cosplayers, but there are some characters that emerge even in these interpretations, and one of these we see in this new Queen Marika cosplay from Saiwestwood.
This is a reinterpretation evidently inspired by Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, as the first photo of the set in question is a reworking of one of the illustrations used to better define the lore of this new expansion, in which Marika has a certain prominence.
This is not the first time that Saiwestwood has attempted an operation of this kind, since only a few days ago we saw her publish other photos from a similar set, always focused on Marika, but in this case these are further different shots.
The Eternal Queen according to Saiwestwood
The images are particularly elaborate, resulting from considerable study in terms of pose and staging, not just character construction.
The latter was however a very thorough operation by Saiwestwood, who recreated the perfection Marika’s costume and, in this case, also some of the typical poses with which she is illustrated in the images accompanying Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Added to all this is a notable sensuality that is typical of the productions of the cosplayer in question, even if in this case it does not exceed too much and always remains at the service of the best possible interpretation of the character.
