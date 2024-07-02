Elden Ring It is perhaps not a source of inspiration particularly exploited by cosplayers, but there are some characters that emerge even in these interpretations, and one of these we see in this new Queen Marika cosplay from Saiwestwood.

This is a reinterpretation evidently inspired by Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, as the first photo of the set in question is a reworking of one of the illustrations used to better define the lore of this new expansion, in which Marika has a certain prominence.

This is not the first time that Saiwestwood has attempted an operation of this kind, since only a few days ago we saw her publish other photos from a similar set, always focused on Marika, but in this case these are further different shots.