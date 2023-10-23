The new Corona variant “Pirola” sometimes causes unusual symptoms

Home page World

Katharina Bellgardt

The new Corona variant “Pirola” caused previously unknown symptoms. The disease has arrived in Germany.

Hamm – With the winter comes the next wave of illness: The coronaThe “Pirola” variant is causing the number of infections to rise in Germany. The new corona mutation sometimes has different symptoms than those previously known.

New Corona variant “Pirola” causes unusual symptoms

But is “Pirola” – officially BA.2.86 – more dangerous than the previous Corona variants? “Pirola” was first discovered in Israelthe infections then spread quickly to Europe and also reached Germany.

So far, the new Corona variant appears to be less contagious than the previous ones. However, there are no confirmed research results on this yet. A severe course also does not seem to occur more frequently than with the older Corona types.

New symptoms of “Pirola” – the corona variant causes an unusual clinical picture

However, some of the symptoms caused by “Pirola” are new: as wa.de reports. First of all, these symptoms are signs of corona disease:

Headache

fatigue

Sore throat

hoarseness

Sneeze

But there are also new symptoms that are unusual and have not occurred before:

skin rash

Diarrhea

Changes in the mouth and tongue (swelling or ulcers)

itchy, red eyes

red and sore fingers or toes

Corona vaccination: Who should get vaccinated against Pirola?

A vaccination can be very useful against a severe course of Corona. Biontech has already adapted its vaccine to new variants. However, it is still unclear whether “Pirola” is already covered.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends vaccination to everyone who is over 60 years old or who belongs to the risk group. Seniors and people with previous illnesses should be careful.

It has now become possible to vaccinate against flu and coronavirus at the same time. However, if the flu vaccination is done with a live vaccine, there must be 14 days between the two injections (or nasal spray jabs).

And if you are ill: Please note: that the AU has been arranged electronically since the beginning of the year. There are new rules for reporting sick.