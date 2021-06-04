The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, confirmed that the drug sotrovimab-vir, which was recently announced to be licensed for emergency use in the country, is intended to treat cases of “Covid-19”, and is not a substitute for the vaccine.

She explained that the drug is used to treat patients infected with the virus, while the vaccine is given to the community to prevent the disease and its complications, adding that the ministry was keen to adopt it after it had proven effective.

The official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the death rate from the total infections with the Corona virus (Covid-19) in the country since the first infection was recorded, is 0.3%, at a rate of 17.1 per 100,000 people, which is one of the lowest rates in the world, offset by a recovery rate. It reaches 96.5% of the total injuries in the country.

Al-Hosani attributed the decrease in deaths to five main factors, the first being the expanded examination strategy, which aims to detect and evaluate injuries quickly, as the number of PCR examinations exceeded 51 million examinations.

The second is to provide the necessary treatment to prevent complications of the disease, including the recent announcement of licensing the drug sotrovimab-vir for emergency use in the country, which the Ministry was keen to adopt after it proved effective in treating cases of “Covid-19”, and contributed significantly to reducing the period of stay in the hospital. hospital, reducing the death rate by 85%.

The third is the success of the national vaccination campaign, as the number of doses provided to citizens and residents, until yesterday, exceeded 13.2 million doses, and vaccinated about 82% of the eligible category, and 93% of the elderly (aged 60 years and over), which is the priority group, Being more likely to contract the disease and its complications.

And the fourth, the expansion of the establishment of hospitals and centers for examination, evaluation, isolation and quarantine of cases of “Covid-19”, which contributed to the availability of medical services, especially vaccination, for all segments of society.

And fifth, the development of the infrastructure in government and private hospitals, as it contributed to the follow-up of cases and coordination between different health authorities to obtain the best possible care.

Al-Hosani stressed the keenness of the competent authorities to harness the capabilities and energies for the health and safety of society, pointing to the necessity of obtaining vaccination, as “the vaccine has proven its effectiveness in reducing infection rates, and vaccines have proven successful in reducing admission rates to hospitals and intensive care, and reducing the death rate.”

And she stressed that the health authorities in the country will continue their efforts to raise society’s immunity against “Covid-19”, by vaccinating the largest possible proportion of those qualified to take the vaccine, in addition to expanding the provision of various vaccines in all emirates of the country. The list of approved vaccines in the country includes: “Sinopharma”, “Pfizer-Biontech”, “AstraZeneca”, and “Spiutnic V”.

Thus, citizens and residents can obtain any of the vaccines at the approved centers for the vaccine in each emirate.

Al Hosani pointed to the effectiveness of vaccination in the country, according to a recent study, which showed a significant decrease in the rate of infection with the “Covid-19” virus, after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. The study showed that the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing people from needing to go to the hospital is 93%, and in reducing the need for intensive care is 95%. And she added that the results of the study also showed that “unvaccinated people are more likely to develop serious complications from this disease,” noting the need to take the initiative to take the vaccine, in order to avoid infection with the virus and its complications or transfer it to others.

Doctors in the first line of defense confirmed that the decrease in deaths is offset by a rise in cases of recovery from the disease, as the recovery rate reached about 96.5% of the total “Corona” injuries in the country, while the number of active cases reached 3.25% of the total cases of infection, most of which are simple cases. .

The doctors stressed that the high number of recovery cases among the injured in the country proves the efficiency of the medical system, noting the increase in the number of proactive examinations, the use of artificial intelligence to besiege the “virus”, the provision of the latest treatments, and the increase in the number of beds through the opening of field hospitals, in addition to following a program for simple cases of infection. Healthy to boost immunity. They pointed out that the health authorities in the country provided vaccines and various treatments, and their keenness to follow up on available or announced studies and treatments around the world, and to provide any treatment for the safety of citizens and residents, and to follow certain protocols for prevention and treatment, and other protocols for the care of intensive care patients, according to the latest scientific research, contributed to Reducing the number of infections, trapping the virus, and speeding recovery among the infected.

Dr. Farida Al-Hosani confirmed that sotrovimab-vir obtained the license of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for emergency use in the country, as a result of its effectiveness in treating cases of “Covid-19”.

She explained that “this drug depends on (monoclonal antibodies) to treat patients aged 12 years and over, and it has proven effective in treating mild and moderate infections, in addition to its effectiveness in treating infections caused by the mutated virus and emerging mutations.”

Al-Hosani stressed that the drug is an addition to the list of other drugs that have proven effective in treating the disease and reducing its complications, noting the state’s keenness to speed up the recovery of patients, reduce the duration of stay in intensive care, and reduce deaths.

