It’s been 75 years crossing the skies of the Americas. And many turbulences faced on the global stage: financial crises, wars, attacks and pandemics. Nothing, however, prevented Copa Airlines from maintaining the flight plan. The Panamanian company has already resumed 72 destinations out of the 80 operated in 2019, before the health crisis, with the forecast of reaching 100% by July. And, without losing support, it continues to accelerate. Net income for 2022 reached $348 million, nearly ten times the previous year’s $39.9 million. Quite a recovery after recording a loss of US$ 259.5 million in 2020. “We had an operating margin of 24.7% (4Q2022). No other airline had more than 20%,” said Christophe Didier, Vice President of Sales and Distribution at Copa Airlines. “It is the most profitable airline in the world.”

Last season’s results encourage the executive in relation to the future. And the American market became the focus of the company, with 15 destinations, against 13 in 2019. “A very strong wave came from North America after the pandemic. So we are opening new destinations [Atlanta, Austin e Baltimore].” Colombia is the second country in number of locations (12) reached, followed by Brazil (six cities – Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo). Before there were eight capitals (including Recife and Salvador), routes that should be resumed by 2024. “In terms of the sales market, Brazil surpasses Colombia and is the second largest in the world, behind only the United States”, said Didier . With longer flights, the average fare is higher. “But the importance of Brazil in sales has fallen.”

The reduction, according to Didier, was motivated by changes in Brazil’s diplomatic relations with countries like Mexico and the United States. Since August, Mexicans have demanded a visa for Brazilian tourists to enter the country, as a way of curbing immigration to the United States. In view of this, the drop in the number of Brazilian citizens reached 60%, according to the Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, traditional tourist destinations in Mexico. At Copa Airlines, the decrease reached 50%.

The expansion of routes to Brazil and to other countries involves, in addition to the need to increase demand, the delivery of aircraft already ordered. Like what happened with the automotive industry, the main aircraft manufacturers suffered from problems in the production chain, resulting in delays in orders. The company currently operates 83 aircraft from the American Boeing, a number 17% lower than in the pre-pandemic period. There are 18 737 MAX 9 models, 56 of the 737-800 and nine of the 737-700. After the fleet remodeling, the company expects to reach 100 units in operation by the end of the year.

In Didier’s view, the company was less affected by operating in the Americas, a region that suffered fewer restrictions compared to continents such as Asia. Airlines flying to the East have had to deal with two challenges since 2020: initially, the virus, which closed most countries. And, secondly, the war in Ukraine, starting in February 2022, which increased the costs of companies on routes, for example, to Japan, after the closure of Russian airspace. Faced with this situation, companies saw costs rise, as the travel time depending on the departure location was increased by almost three hours.

BOX Copa Airlines has been financially prepared in recent years to face any adversity, be it political, health or financial. In 2020, the way out was to reinforce cash by issuing US$ 350 million in convertible debentures with a redemption period in 2025. “We have always had more than US$ 1 billion in cash. We are a very solid company financially”, he said. The executive reinforces the need for seriousness in the sector. He recalls that many airlines work with a small operating margin and get complicated when a crisis arises. “You need to have enough operating margin to survive,” he said. And on what depends on it, the future of Copa Airlines is set. And without fear of bad weather.