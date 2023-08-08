🚨ALERT🚨

In Soccer a Day, @FelipeGalindot confirms an agreement in principle to renew Maximiliano Meza with the Rayados del Monterrey.

“He’s going to put his signature and he’s going to sign a new contract.” pic.twitter.com/J04Sy6a8N4

– Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) August 7, 2023