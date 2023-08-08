Maxi Meza arrived at Rayados del Monterrey after having been a regular starter in the Argentine team led by Jorge Sampaoli, in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The price paid by the Monterrey Football Club to Independiente de Avellaneda to take over the player’s services was fifteen million dollars. An unprecedented amount in the history of the institution.
This caused an important sector of fans to begin to demand excessively from him, as they considered that if the club had paid so much for a player, he must be top-level, and, therefore, he would be obliged to perform from minute zero.
Maxi was slow to find the level that helped him establish himself in Argentina, attracting the attention of different European clubs and being selected over other players who, four years later, would end up as world champions. Because that was precisely the level of Maximiliano Meza.
Despite this, in his first year playing for Rayados he won two titles. In May 2019 they won CONCACAF against their staunch rival: the UANL Tigerswho less than two years ago had taken the league title from them in one of the most painful finals in the Club’s history.
Later, in the 2019 Apertura tournament, under the command of Antonio: the ‘Turco’ Mohamed, Rayados emerged champion of the league, ending a drought of almost ten years at the Azteca stadium. Maxi Meza was one of the best players in that final against him America.
In 2020 Rayados won the Copa Mx and in 2021 they came out again as CONCACAF champions. The sum of all this gives us the result that Maxi Meza has won four titles in four years at the institution; two of them of international stature.
With everything and that, there are people who continue to ask for the departure of Maxi Meza, saying that his cycle in the team is over, that with his salary the board could go for a better player. However, the Argentine’s detractors will have to settle for wish, because according to information from Monterrey journalist Felipe Galindo, Rayados would be very close to renewing the ‘Artist’ for two more years.
