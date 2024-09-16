Lamine Yamal’s emergence has been absolutely astonishing. The young player, who is just 17 years old, was one of the stars of the Spanish team that won the European Cup this summer in Germany and is already one of the leaders of FC Barcelona.
Such is his level and his progress that several clubs have been interested in signing him with astronomical offers, such as that of PSG, which has reportedly offered up to 250 million for the player, according to agent Andy Bara in Podcast Inkubator.
In the face of these siren calls, FC Barcelona plans to give him a super contract, in line with his status, according to the newspaper Brand.
Yamal is currently under contract with Barcelona until June 2026 and is paid 1.5 million euros a year, with a buyout clause of 1 billion.
Lamine Yamal is one of the key players at FC Barcelona, both now and in the future, and they want to keep him well tied up. That is why, according to the aforementioned media outlet, the new contract that the Catalan club is preparing for the player includes an increase in his salary and an extension until 2030. At the moment, the salary he would receive with this new contract is unknown, but it is expected to be a substantial increase and he will be placed in the ranking of the highest paid players in the squad.
The idea is for Lamine to sign this new agreement with Barça as soon as he turns 18.
So far in the 2024/25 season, the young Spanish winger has started in all 5 of Barcelona’s La Liga games, scoring three goals and providing five assists. Without a doubt, a performance that has put all the Barcelona fans at his feet.
More FC Barcelona news on our channel WhatsApp
#contract #Barcelona #preparing #Lamine #Yamal
Leave a Reply