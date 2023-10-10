A real state development in Miami disturbed the inhabitants of the Soar Mobile Home Park, the trailer park that has been located in the area since 1950. If the project is approved, new towers would be built, along with dozens of commercial premises. Local residents fear that this will mean a significant increase in the cost of living there and that they will be forced to move.

The project involves the construction of towers that would house approximately 4,000 multifamily housing units. In addition to the aforementioned retail stores in the area, the request that filed for county Miami-Dade It also includes offices and hotel rooms in the buildings, according to reports Miami Herald.

Although approval is still pending, the real estate initiative, carried out by the Miami Soar Management Corp company that has owned the land since 2019, has already sparked concern among the residents of the Soar Mobile Home Park. There, there are about 250 houses located in trailers, which are mostly occupied by retirees, immigrants and families with young children.

According to what the company presented, the neighbors would be relocated first, while the construction period is extended and conditioning of the towers, and then they would have a place in the new buildings, with a cost supposedly affordable for low-income people. However, the residents of the area are not sure about the latter and expressed their concern.

How Miami’s Soar Mobile Home Park has changed in recent years

Since Miami Soar Management Corp took over the land, residents of the mobile home park have suffered repeated increases in their monthly rent ranging from 40 to 55 percent. This payment is for the space they occupy, so it is even paid by those who own their trailer. Given this adverse panorama, it was decided to create two homeowners’ associations.