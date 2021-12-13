The Constitutional Court will celebrate the first plenary session since its renewal last November, with an agenda set around procedural matters and in application of the court’s consolidated doctrine, which therefore does not require much deliberation. . This plenary session did not include important judgments such as the one on the Celáa law. The draft resolution on this law – used by Vox and by the PP – has already been prepared for two months, and in fact was on the agenda for the last plenary meeting of the court, although then it was not dealt with due to lack of time.

Said draft has not now been included in the new agenda so that its exclusion serves to try to approximate positions between the conservative and progressive blocs of the Constitutional Party. In this way, the intention is to put into practice the purpose announced by the new president and vice president of the court, justices Pedro González Trevijano and Juan Antonio Xiol, respectively, in the sense that the draft sentences do not reach the plenary session without first having tried consensus formulas. for your approval.

In the case of Celáa law, the resources presented emphasize three points: the linguistic issue, respect for religious freedom and the concerted school. The PP challenge was presented by its leader, Pablo Casado, who affirmed that the law violates the freedom of parents to choose the center in which they want their children to study, as well as that it attacks special education and Spanish, because it ceases to appear in the text as the vehicular language of teaching.

The preparation of the draft sentences corresponded to judges Ricardo Enríquez and Antonio Narváez, both from the conservative sector. The first draft ruling proposed declaring unconstitutional the possibility of denying subsidies to centers that segregate by sex. This is one of the points, together with the linguistic question, on which the attempt at a pact will focus.

The resource of Junqueras also remains for a next plenary session. In relation to the process, the priority now is to resolve the challenges presented against magistrates Enrique Arnaldo and Concha Espejel, a matter that will begin to be discussed this week, although it does not appear formally on the court’s agenda.