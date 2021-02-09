Dina Mahmoud (London)

Prominent Turkish opponents confirmed that there is a hidden agenda behind President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sudden announcement at the beginning of this month, his desire to draft a new constitution for the country, despite the broad powers he enjoys under the constitution currently in force, especially after the amendments made to it in 2017.

The opponents stressed that the “storm of controversy” that was sparked by this declaration was intended in and of itself, in order to divert attention from the deteriorating economic situation in Turkey, due to mismanagement by Erdogan’s authoritarian regime and his “Justice and Development” party, whose popularity is increasingly declining.

In statements published by the American “Bloomberg” news agency, Ali Baba Jan, a former ally of the Turkish president and the current leader of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party, affirmed that what Erdogan is doing aims to prevent our citizens from seeing the real problems facing our country, calling for them not to fall prey to efforts aimed at Distracting public opinion.

In turn, the leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kılıçdarolu, questioned the validity of the claims of some of Erdogan’s supporters that a new constitution was designed to strengthen democracy, saying that despotic rulers “do not want a democratic constitution based on human rights principles.”

In the same context, Miral Akshinar, leader of the opposition Al-Khair Party, affirmed that the dictator’s talk about adopting a new constitution constitutes an escape from listening to the grievances of the Turks, who are struggling to feed their children, provide them with life necessities, as well as find new jobs, instead of the ones they lost. In the midst of the current economic hardship.

Akşener’s statements, which some call Margaret Thatcher Turkey after the famous British politician who successfully assumed this position in her country during the 1980s and 1990s, indicate the aggravation of the economic crisis that has struck her country for nearly three years, and witnessed a sharp increase in unemployment rates, and flight Of foreign capital and a collapse in the value of the local currency.

During the same period, the Turkish economy paid the price of foreign gambling in which Erdogan implicated his country, in addition to the consequences of choosing his son-in-law Barat Albayrak as Minister of Treasury and Finance, before he was forced to resign a few months ago, after it was found that he squandered more than a hundred billion dollars of Turkey’s hard currency reserves. To support the lira, to no avail.

All these political and economic developments undermined Erdogan’s popularity, and led to his party losing the recent local elections in a number of major cities, led by Ankara and Istanbul.

Western and Turkish political analysts stress that the features of the current parliamentary map in Turkey reinforce the credibility of what the opposition leaders say, that Erdogan’s talk about drafting a new constitution is nothing but a hoax, given that the number of seats the ruling party and its allies hold in parliament By 23 seats less than the required quorum, for any draft of a new constitution to be put to a popular referendum.

In addition, analysts indicate that the current atmosphere on the Turkish scene does not predict any positive political changes expected, in light of the escalation of popular anger against the Erdogan regime, which is embodied in the violent student protests that Istanbul has witnessed since the beginning of this year, due to the appointment of a close figure. From the Turkish President, to the president of the prestigious “Bosphorus” University.

During the past days, Erdogan tried to distort the image of the protesting students, claiming that they are outside the Turkish values ​​and culture, in conjunction with the launch of the security services of his regime, a massive campaign of arrests in their ranks.

This campaign included dozens of what the Western media described as “revolutionary opponents” of the current ruling regime in Ankara.

The British “Morning Post” newspaper said that these arrests were aimed at “breaking the backbone of the growing protest movement against Erdogan and his entourage.”

It highlighted the accusations leveled against the Turkish security authorities, of torturing the detainees during their interrogation.

The Turkish opposition stressed that Erdogan is now afraid of the expansion of the Istanbul demonstrations, and their transformation into a mass uprising, similar to what happened to the protests that took place in the same city in 2013, and were known as the “Taksim Square protests”. The spark of their outbreak was the refusal of environmental activists to remove trees in a park. In the field, to establish a military barracks.

The Turkish opposition is looking to return to the parliamentary system

The Turkish opposition parties intensified their talks, in preparation for launching their program to return to a reformed parliamentary system.

The presidents of two parties that split from the ruling Justice and Development Party confirmed the initiation of periodic bilateral consultations to lay down general frameworks aiming ultimately to restore the parliamentary system after making amendments to the old parliamentary system that prevailed in the country before the implementation of the presidential system.

The heads of the Future Party, Ahmed Davutoglu, and the “Democracy and Progress” Party, Ali Babacan, revealed in a press conference that a joint team of the two parties would meet periodically to formulate ideas and proposals on the revised parliamentary system, in addition to consulting with the rest of the opposition parties.

Davutoglu said in this context: “From now on, the Future Party will meet with the Democracy and Progress Party periodically to discuss several joint proposals that will be published for public opinion, and we have agreed to increase contacts on a bilateral basis,” adding that “it is desirable to increase communication between all parties in the country.” Recently, however, the ruling parties insist on not meeting with anyone but themselves.

He added that there is an increasing movement among the other parties, saying: “We are happy for that. Our delegations not only criticized the presidential system, but worked in relation to the modified parliamentary system, and we shared that with the public opinion, and we asked for dates from other parties, and the Democratic and Progress Party was within these contacts. Because elections in Turkey can knock on the door at any moment. ”