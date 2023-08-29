A freshly formalized partnership brings the world of fan tokens closer to a football game projected into the future. Chiliz, whose blockchain forms the basis of the entire universe of digital tokens, has in fact closed a collaboration with Topgoal and will make the same blockchain available for Footballcraft. What is it about? It’s a game with a parallel soccer universe at 12x speed. More concretely, players will be able to use the dedicated token to navigate the universe, buy resources and be rewarded for the results obtained.

The strategy

—

This new collaboration, in addition to expanding the use of fan tokens, confirms how Chiliz is expanding the use of the blockchain, always with initiatives that aim to redefine fan engagement and experience in the digital age. To better understand the idea of football craftHowever, suffice it to say that the platform promises to mirror real-world football dynamics and aims to create a sustainable and interactive space for football fans globally. Players can engage in real-time head-to-head battles, discover emerging talents, participate in national and continental championships and experience, for example, the thrill of leading a team to win the World Cup, all in a dynamic and immersive.