The former general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal (on the right) before appearing before the Kitchen commission in Congress on December 9, 2021. Andrea Comas

The new parliamentary commission of inquiry into the sewers of the Ministry of the Interior in the stage of the governments of Mariano Rajoy has agreed on Wednesday the names of the 20 appearing, mostly politicians and police, who must attend Congress from June 14 until the end of October to try to throw some more light on the vigilante plot that operated in the stage of Jorge Fernández Díaz at the head of the department. In the agreed list there are notable absences, such as that of the former president of the Government himself ―who had already appeared in the previous commission of investigation―, that of the founder of Podemos Pablo Iglesias or that of the expresident of the Generalitat Jordi Pujol. The PSOE voted against the attendance of all of them.

Yes, the former PP ministers María Dolores de Cospedal and Fernández Díaz himself will have to do it, who already did it in previous investigation commissions, as well as the Interior leadership in the latter’s stage, including the former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez and the former director general of the Police Ignacio Cosidó. Several journalists whose presence was claimed by Unidas Podemos have not been finally included in the list of those appearing.

The work of the commission began last week with the appearance of the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, who, again, did not provide any new or relevant information about the State sewers and the so-called Operation Catalonia, mounted in 2012 during the Rajoy governments to discredit the main Catalan secessionist leaders through a campaign of information poisoning with alleged police reports loaded with serious accusations of corruption. The former top shareholder of Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), Higini Cierco, was also scheduled to attend, but it was delayed at his request. They were the only two appearances agreed upon by the parties at the start of the commission’s work given the difficulties of the parties to agree on the rest of the names.

This Wednesday, the commission met again to set the calendar for the work – they will resume on June 14, after the municipal and regional elections, and will continue in July, September and October – and, above all, agree on 20 names of those appearing. On the table, the groups have worked with 40 names, of which those that, in principle, were only supported by one party have fallen (those finally agreed upon had the support of at least two formations).

Thus, among the first 10 to appear will be, in addition to the former ministers Fernández Díaz, Cospedal and the former Secretary of State Francisco Martínez, the retired commissioner Marcelino Martín Blas ―who was head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the Police―; the highest uniformed officer in charge of the National Police in those years, Eugenio Pino, also a retired commissioner; the former general director Ignacio Cosidó and the policemen Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano (indicated as an alleged member of the political brigade), Celestino Barroso (who was an Interior Attaché at the Spanish embassy in Andorra) and Narciso Ortega (former superior police chief in Catalonia).

They are joined by the lawyer Agustí Carles Garau, president of the Drets entity, one of the associations that filed a complaint with the Andorran courts against three commanders of the National Police for the alleged extortion, in 2014, of the then majority shareholders of the BPA to illegally obtain banking information in Andorra from the Pujol family and other Catalan pro-independence leaders. This lawyer expanded the complaint in 2020 to, among others, Rajoy, Fernández Díaz and the former minister Cristóbal Montoro, although the former president of the Government managed to paralyze in the Spanish courts the declaration of him as being investigated in the neighboring country for these events.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Among the next 10 appearing parties there are also numerous police officers, such as Chief Inspector José Ángel Fuentes Gago, who was Pino’s right-hand man; or the commissioner Enrique García Castaño, who in his previous appearance in Congress provided extensive information, although it is foreseeable that he will not attend this time due to suffering from a serious illness that has incapacitated him. Commissioners Enrique Barón (formerly responsible for the anti-terrorist fight of the National Police), José García Losada (who held the General Commissariat of the Judicial Police, under which the UDEF acted in cases of corruption), José Luis Olivera ( former head of the latter unit) and Agustín Castro, former head of the Police in Catalonia.

They will be joined by Colonel Manuel Sánchez Corbí, former head of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard who was dismissed by Minister Grande-Marlaska in 2018; the policeman Antonio Giménez Raso; the director of the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offenses (Sepblac), Juan Manuel Vega Serrano; and the former director of the Anti-Fraud Office of Catalonia, Daniel de Alfonso, who already had to appear in Congress in 2017 after leaking a conversation between him and Minister Fernández Díaz about investigations of sovereignist politicians.

Journalists such as Antonio García Ferreras, the PP politician Alicia Sánchez Camacho, the major of the Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero, Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos (whose dismissal as head of the Civil Guard in Madrid has been annulled by the Supreme Court); the current Defense Minister, Margarita Robles; the former general director of the Civil Guard María Gámez; the former Minister of Justice and the Interior of the PSOE Juan Alberto Belloch; and David Madí, businessman and former director of Convergència (CDC). A good part of them had been proposed by the PP, to which the commission has rejected all the names that it had put on the table.