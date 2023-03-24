Intimterror has many faces, including a very funny one. It can hardly be said that half a century after Oswalt Kolle, topics from the bottom were approached with complete impartiality. It is questionable whether one has to speak of a new prudery of Generation Z, as older semesters like to do, but in fact the emphasized openness in body issues seems to appear as soon as the prefixes “queer”, “trans” or “inter -” not to have led to an era of unrestrainedness.

Former shame, today a consensus contract

Where a consensus contract is required today, there used to be instilled shame; both have a similar effect: Everything sexual has to take place in a clearly defined area, only there it is unproblematic. Maybe it’s about taming a primal force whose destructiveness one fears. Maybe we’ve always been a bit boring when it comes to the pleasure principle.

One way or the other: Bringing experiments and questions that are discussed with best friends at best – and then mostly with red ears – to the television public without restraint is almost inevitably accompanied by moments of embarrassment en masse.

When the intimacy order fails

It is particularly amusing when intimacy arrangements fail across the board, after all there are no more misunderstandings than in the comparison of desire. Christian Ulmen is the person who perfectly translated that into comedy in this country. In his series “jerks.”, the final season of which is currently running on the Joyn streaming platform, he and Fahri Yardim demonstrate how reliably the independent life of the instincts leads to chaos, and that without any learning effect: the next stimulus, the same mistake. Ulmen’s trick is to keep everything as real as possible, including names, professions, friends, but above all the desires, which are almost always incorrect. The rest is operetta.



Five friends: the protagonists of “Intimate” are so free.

Image: Joyn



The fact that this embarrassing humor also works at your own expense when you don’t take the perspective of the aging man, but that of the younger generation, as has recently been shown by a series like “Die Discounter”, in which it is much brighter, faster, harder and wittier gets down to business, but with just as much error, cockiness and rejection. Of course, the talent has to be right, and that’s what the makers of the Amazon production did, who probably had the support of Ulmen’s production company Pajama Pictures.







The “Discounter” group now also has its own format on Joyn with “Intimate”: Max Mattis, Emil Belton, Oskar Belton and Bruno Alexander are in charge of the script, direction, acting and production (Kleine Brüder film production). The fifth protagonist Leo Fuchs was also involved in the book; and Ulmen also produces again. The result is similar in approach – friends chatting about the most private things – to the previous YouTube series with the same title (“Intimate”, 2017 to 2020), but is much more pointed, looks significantly higher quality and purposefully goes to the physical level. The improvisation was somewhat contained. The guys from Hamburg never wanted to be YouTubers either.