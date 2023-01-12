The Ukrainian army fought this Thursday in Soledar despite the fact that the situation is “difficult” and the fighting is “fierce” in this small city in the east of the country, which the Russian forces are trying to conquer to give a favorable turn to their military campaign.

Ukrainian soldiers are fighting tirelessly” to prevent Russian forces from attacking the neighboring city of Bakhmut next.

“The fiercest and most intense fighting continues today (Thursday) in the Soledar area“, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar told reporters. The Deputy Minister added that “despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting tirelessly” to prevent Russian forces, made up mostly of mercenaries from the Wagner paramilitary group, then attack the neighboring city of Bakhmut”.

Soledar, known for its large salt mines, is only 15 km northeast of Bajmut, the great city of the areawhich the Russian forces have been trying to take since the summer, without success so far.

“Every victory is important, especially since there have been no victories for a while now” on the Russian side, said military analyst Alexander Khramchijin, referring to Soledar, a pre-war city of 10,000 now devastated.

On Wednesday, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was quick to say that his men controlled Soledar, but the Russian Defense Ministry and kyiv quickly denied it. This Thursday, the Kremlin highlighted “the gigantic work” and “heroic actions” of Wagner’s men deployed on the front line.

“There is a lot of work to be done. There is no time to stop and rub your hands,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

“We are holding on”

“Russia sends thousands of its citizens to the slaughterhouse, but we are holding on,” Ganna Malyar insisted Thursday, congratulating herself on “the resilience and heroism” of the Ukrainian forces.

since last summer, Russia tries to take this area of ​​the Donetsk region, after having suffered several setbacks which led its president, Vladimir Putin, to mobilize hundreds of thousands of reservists and launch a bombing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure as punishment.

Without giving figures, Malyar indicated that the Russian troops fighting in Soledar “are suffering high losses” in their “unsuccessful” attempt to break through the Ukrainian defense line. kyiv did not put a number of soldiers killed and wounded in the area.

Mikhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, spoke Wednesday of “significant losses” in an interview with AFP. In Bakhmut, 40-year-old doctor Elena Molchanova continues to treat the last civilian patients who have stayed in the city despite the bombs. “We don’t have enough syringes or needles for insulin. Heart drug stocks are depleted very quickly. We have paracetamol, but it will not cure the patients,” she explained to AFP.

“As long as there are people here,” he says, not considering leaving the city. Among her patients is Tetiana, a woman who came to get some pills for her 81-year-old neighbor, who is deaf and blind. “He has no notion that there is a war and that they are bombing us,” she says.

Russia remains aimless

President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Photo: Pavel Bednyakov/EFE/EPA/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool

The chief of the Russian General Staff, Valeri Guerasimov, Putin’s direct interlocutor, was appointed on Wednesday “commander of the combined group of troops” deployed in Ukraine, replacing Sergei Surovikin, who led the operations for just three months.

Officially, the reorganization is due to the “expansion of the scale of the missions to be carried out and the need for closer interaction between the components of the armed forces,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

But in reality, Surovikin is credited with the difficulties of the Russian forces in advancing on the ground, the unsuccessful tactic of bombing the Ukrainian energy infrastructure -which did not break the Kiev government-, or the New Year’s Ukrainian bombing of Makéyevka, where at least 89 Russian soldiers died. “Vladimir Putin has not talked about new goals”, Peskov assured this Thursday.

AFP.

