Reality war? A new competition program will be released soon. The Willax chain announced the premiere “This is cool”, whose name would be inspired by two of the most successful spaces on Peruvian television in recent years: “Combat” and “This is war.”

What is known about the new program?

According to the publication of the Willax channel, the program “Esto es bacán” will be released on next Saturday August 13 at 7 pm.

The choice of the space’s name would have been directly influenced by the reality show “This is war” and the popular slogan ‘Combate is cool’. The competition would also be inspired by several of the circuits of said programs.

Reality will feature former “EEG” and “Combate” participants

Among the new participants confirmed for the program are Alejandro Benites ‘Zumba’, Alejandro Pino ‘El Chocolatito’, Elías Montalvo and Duilio Vallebuona. Hours later, the presence of Chris Soifer, the sister of singer Michelle Soifer, was also announced.

In the video promoting “Esto es bacán” it was possible to see how a mysterious person gives a box to Duilio and Alejandro Pino, who upon opening it discover the blue shirt they will wear and which has the program’s logo. Likewise, some scenes of the competition circuits that existed in the programs were shown.

Although some of the members have been named, it is not yet known who will be the driver of the space. However, the ex-host of “Combate” Gian Piero Díaz is part of the Willax channel and could be the one in charge.