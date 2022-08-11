Is a new reality war coming? Chain Willax TV announced what its next premiere will be: the competition program “This is cool”. The name and format would be inspired by two of the most successful spaces on Peruvian television in the last decade: “Combat” and “This is war.”

Figures like Zumba, Allison Pastor, Elías Montalvo, among others, would be the new highlights of “Esto es bacán” and would have the objective of leading in rating on Peruvian television.

What is known about the new program?

According to the publication of the Willax channel, the program “Esto es bacán” will be released on next Saturday August 13 at 7 pm.

The choice of the space’s name would have been directly influenced by the reality show “This is war” and the popular slogan ‘Combate is cool’. The competition would also be inspired by several of the circuits of said programs.

Reality will feature former “EEG” and “Combate” participants

Among the new participants confirmed for the program are Alejandro Benites ‘Zumba’, Alejandro Pino ‘El Chocolatito’, Elías Montalvo and Duilio Vallebuona. Hours later, the presence of Chris Soifer, the sister of singer Michelle Soifer, was also announced.

In the video promoting “Esto es bacán” it was possible to see how a mysterious person hands Duilio and Alejandro Pino a box, who upon opening it discover the blue shirt they will wear and which has the program’s logo. Likewise, some scenes of the competition circuits that existed in the programs were shown.

Although some of the members have been named, it is not yet known who will be the driver of the space. However, the ex-host of “Combate” Gian Piero Díaz is part of the Willax channel and could be the one in charge.

The reality show “Combate” led the ratings on TV for a few years. Photo: composition/LR

They launch promotion of “This is bacán”

The production of the new reality show “Esto es bacán” launched an audiovisual promotion where it showed the figures that will be part of this format, such as Zumba and Elías Montalvo.

Zumba will once again be part of a reality show like it did back in the days of “Combate.” Photo: Instagram Zumba

‘Combatientes’ dance to “Windshield Wiper”

In the program “This is war” the ‘combatants’ surprised by dancing to the song “Wipers”.

“Why don’t they bring Zumba to compete with Rafael (Cardozo),” said Rosangela Espinoza. Given this, the Brazilian recalled the popular ‘Zumbix’ and told the production to release the song that characterized him in “Combate”. Half a set danced to the rhythm of ‘Wiper Windshield’, remembering his time in the ATV reality show.

Allison Pastor highlights the work environment in “Esto es bacán”

The influencer will be part of the cast of “Esto es bacán” and, during an interview with “Amor y fuego”, she emphasized the work environment that she presents between reality shows. “Is very pretty. It feels like a nice and cool work environment. It’s always good for a change of scenery,” she expressed.

Marisol Crousillat claims to have seen “This is cool”

The popular ‘Queen mother’ had an interview with Infobae and had some statements about “This is cool”, stating that she already saw what this reality show is about: “I can’t tell you what it is about because it has nothing to do with me, but i did see it. It’s part of ‘Surprise yourself’. Yes, well, the promotion is very misleading, I think it has to do with social assistance”.