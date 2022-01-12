NEW YORK. Today in Brussels we start again from those efforts of greater mutual understanding that emerged in Geneva in Monday’s talks on the Dialogue for Strategic Stability (SDD) between Washington and Moscow. With the aim of making the NATO-Russia summit fertile ground for a new virtuous approach aimed at resolving fundamental disagreements. Also because the urgency of the crisis on the Ukrainian dossier requires the immediate start of a descalation already from this week’s talks, the last of which is the OSCE meeting in Vienna tomorrow. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained, although it is unrealistic to think that all problems can be solved, “the goal is that we begin a process that can avoid new military clashes in Europe”.

The critical issues are not lacking, indeed, if only it were true, as the New York Times reports today, that Russia is about to move helicopters to the increasingly hot border with Ukraine, where one hundred thousand soldiers and thousands of heavy vehicles are amassed. The positions are distant, opposed, with Vladimir Putin looking for new spheres of influence in the former Soviet areas, such as Kazakhstan, where, explains President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, “in two days” the withdrawal of the CSTO peace contingent will begin , with a strong Russian component, even if Moscow will not take leave without pretensions. As in Europe where Putin asks for a veto on future NATO enlargements to the east, the son of the encirclement syndrome that sees the Alliance reach a “dangerous” distance for its strategic equilibrium.

Instead, Joe Biden’s administration wants to show that it is ready to strike the Kremlin if necessary, and to strengthen its influence in Eastern Europe. In the end, a clash does not suit anyone, Russia first and foremost for the economic-political-military response from which it would be overwhelmed.

But also to the US, which needs to focus on other strong issues such as tensions with China, Beijing’s political and military growth in the Indo-Pacific area and its progressively growing global influence. However, Moscow will play the game to the end, with all the risk taken, aware that it reaches the top in a position of relative strength, despite not having the means of the USA and NATO. And this thanks to the pincer maneuver developed between Europe and Africa, as informed sources reconstruct for La Stampa. We need to go south, into Libya, where – according to the US – there is the long hand of Moscow behind the failure of the elections. Moscow’s work would have found form in support for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former Libyan leader, whose candidacy was the explosive factor, potentially turning the polls into a referendum for or against the February 17 revolution. Russia would have no interest in the vote and, above all, in the formation of a strong, unitary and widely legitimized government, such as to demand the withdrawal of foreign troops present in the country. Maintaining the status quo – the Americans say – allows the mercenaries of Wagner, the powerful war machine headed by Yevgheni Prigozhin, considered very close to Putin, to be able to continue penetrating the south of the country.

The contractors are in fact recording important strategic results in the region, and not only in Libya, but also in Mali, in other areas of the Sahel and in the Central African Republic. According to the American view, the action in Libya fits into the theory, supported by Washington circles, of the invasion of Ukraine. “What is happening in North Africa is linked to what is happening in Ukraine and in other areas where Moscow wants to exercise its sphere of influence”, explain the sources. The strategy – they conclude – was to take action on the southern front of the Alliance the hotter the situation in Ukraine became, occupying every critical point, as was Syria, and putting the West and NATO on the defensive. From this evening, however, things could change. “NATO will not go back in time – warns Julianne Smith, US ambassador to NATO -. We operate in today’s world and among the allies there is no desire to retreat ».