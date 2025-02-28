02/27/2025



The deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa They have been declared as “suspicious”, according to an affidavit to which the specialized magazine ‘Variety’ has had access. What is said in that test, far from clarifying the causes of the death of Hackman, 95 years old, and Arakawa, 63, darkens it.

Because from the Sheriff’s Office of the County of Santa Fe they require a “thorough investigation” because of the “suspicious nature” of the discovery of the two bodies and that of one of its pets, a dog. Two other dogs would have survived.

“The complainant,” says’ Variety’, “found the main door of the residence without securing and open, the agents observed a healthy dog ​​running loose on the property, another healthy dog ​​near the deceased woman and a dead dog in a bathroom closet four meters from the deceased. The heater was moved, the pill bottle was open and the pills were scattered next to the woman. The man was in a room separated from the residence and there were no obvious signs of a gas leakage». The mythical actor’s daughter had told ‘TMZ’ that “she believes” that his father and his wife had died from a carbon monoxide escape.

The document adds that a police officer was the one who found Hackman’s body with a heater near his head. “He suspected that the heater could have fallen abruptly,” says the affidavit. «He also observed an orange medication bottle at the countertop near of the deceased woman. The medication bottle seemed open with pills scattered on the countertop ».









From the statements of the agent who inspected the scene after the call of the complainant, it can be assumed that death was not immediately before the discovery of his bodies: Arakawa “showed obvious signs of bodily decomposition, face and mummification in the hands and feet.” Hackman’s body was “similar and consistent with that of the deceased woman,” says ‘Variety’

The authorities have indicated that the results of the autopsies could take four to six weeks.

Arakawa, classical pianist, and Hackman, legend of the interpretation, had married in 1991 and lived in New Mexico.